Budding Braunston Beavers photographer wows with her wonderful rural pictures

Jasmine Rodhouse, 6, is working towards her photography badge

By Lucie Green
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:11pm

Budding Braunston Beavers photographer Jasmine Rodhouse is following in her father’s footsteps with her striking pictures.

Jasmine, six, captured these scenes as part of her photography badge with the club.

Her dad Jason, a skilled photographer, said: “Jasmine took them all with her own camera and I did not help with any of these compositions or anything at all.

Jasmine Rodhouse.
"These photographs are all off her own back and I’m so proud of her work.”

Striking view captured by Jasmine Rodhouse, 6.
Jasmine Rodhouse captures a wonderful sunny scene.