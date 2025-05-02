Bear spotted in local primary school

Pudsey meets his Boddington Primary School fans.

Or should that be spotted bear in local primary school?

There was great excitement in Boddington C of E Primary Academy today when the children were surprised by a visit from the nation's favourite celebrity bear - the one-and-only Pudsey.

After fundraising for the annual Children In Need appeal, the school was one of only 10 in the UK to be chosen for a visit from the iconic bear.

Head of School Miss O'Malley said, "The children had absolutely no idea that they were having a celebrity visiting them today. Seeing their faces when the door opened and Pudsey walked in was so wonderful, one of the moments that make our little school so incredibly special.

If you are looking for a primary school place for your child then please do contact Mrs P, our administrator, on 01327 260120. We are always happy to arrange a visit, whether it's for our nursery (where we accept children from the age of two) or for our main school, and we do have limited spaces available."

Miss Kelly, assistant head of the school, added "We may not have celebrity visitors every day, but every Boddington child is a superstar in our eyes."

Well, Pudsey certainly thinks so!