Artwork from pupils at Falconer’s Hill Academy exhibited in London
Over 300 schools took part in the ‘Take One Picture’ project, submitting work inspired by Henri Rousseau’s ‘Surprised’ of a tiger, painted by the artist in 1891 and one of the Gallery’s most visited paintings. Falconer’s Hill is one of fifty schools whose art has been chosen for the exhibition.
Pupils submitted clay eye sculptures created by current Year 6 pupils and mixed media animal eye pictures, created by pupils who were in last year’s cohort. There will be a private viewing to open this exhibition and celebrate the children’s work on the 1st August before the art goes on public display until 1st September 2024.
Angela Rock, Principal at Falconer’s Hill said:
“I am immensely proud of our children - this is a huge achievement and we are extremely proud that the children’s creative work will be displayed in the National Gallery.
“The children spent a lot of time thinking about how they would interpret this picture and to their credit, they have been selected as exhibitors.”
Simon Rose, Director of Primary Education at DRET said:
“Many congratulations to Falconer’s Hill pupils whose artistic creations have all been chosen as part of this national exhibition.
“We are thrilled that our pupils are able to experience such a wide range of enrichment by attending our schools and proud that 3 of the schools chosen to exhibit their art are DRET schools.”
Pupils are hoping to visit the exhibition with their families in the summer to see their work on display. This year the exhibition space will be displayed inside the Gallery and outside into Trafalgar Spare, as part of the Free Festival of Art, made by children for children, to create their own art outside the National Gallery to take home.
