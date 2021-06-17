Amazon Daventry apprentice takes first step on safety journey after dropping out of university

Leigh Green has started Amazon's health, safety and environment technician apprenticeship at its Daventry fulfillment centre after dropping out of university

An apprentice is taking the first step on her path to becoming a fully qualified health, safety and environment technician after joining Amazon s programme in Daventry.

Leigh Green is among the first of the 2021 in-take of 1,000 apprentices being recruited by Amazon this year and is looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her career.

The 19-year-old went to school in Coventry and wanted to do an apprenticeship when she finished college but could not find any of interest due to coronavirus so went to university instead.

However, that did not feel like the right route for her either so she left her course to join Amazon's 18-month apprenticeship scheme.

“The opportunity to join this apprenticeship couldn’t have come at a better time. I had just dropped out of university and was a bit lost with what I wanted to do next," she said.

"The apprenticeship programme is perfect for me as it means I can continue to learn while also gaining experience, all while working for one of the biggest companies in the world.”

Leigh will have the opportunity to develop safety-related skills and knowledge to fully contribute to Amazon’s health and safety team, gaining a solid foundation for career progression.

Once she completes the programme, she will receive a nationally recognised qualification and will also be eligible to join the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment at affiliate level.

When it comes to her experience of safety during her practical experience at Amazon in Daventry, Leigh enjoys seeing safety programmes in real time.

“I feel very safe at Amazon. There are a lot of safety measures in place and safety is always a focus of day-to-day life at Amazon," she said.

"That’s something the apprenticeship is already teaching me – the importance of safety and how it is the key part of working at Amazon.”

Amazon apprenticeships cover 25 different programmes ranging from IT, safety technician and HR through to software engineering and creative digital design.

Roles include 100 degree-level apprenticeships and more than 500 apprenticeships for Amazon employees, providing an opportunity to retrain and gain new skills.

The roles pay a minimum of £10.80 per hour in the London area and £9.70 per hour in other parts of the UK and up to £30,000 a year for degree-level apprenticeships.

Amazon Daventry site leader Vivek Khanka added: “At Amazon, safety is our number one priority. To achieve this, we rely on our strong, experienced and growing safety team.

"We are excited to welcome the next generation of health and safety apprentices at our fulfilment centres for what will be the beginning of an exciting career journey.”