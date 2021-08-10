A LEVELS 2021 - a round-up from Daventry District

Guilsborough Academy principal Simon Frazer with A Level student Rachel Baker.

The Daventry Express will bring you results as they come in.

Daventry student Billie Shearman, 18, is celebrating straight As in maths, chemistry and biology.

She said: "I plan to do chemistry at Durham with a year abroad.

Billie celebrates with Pammy Raydemir , manager of Alacati Turkish restaurant in Daventry where she works.

"I'm very excited to be meeting new people in a new place."

Guilsborough Academy students are celebrating after a challenging two years.

A total of 79 per cent of Guilsborough Academy students have secured their first-choice destination, with 11 per cent going to a Russell Group university.

A number of students have also secured apprenticeships with prestigious companies including Cosworth Engineering and Motorola. Sam Bullock has secured a highly competitive internship with IBM.

Among the many high performing students, Daisy Miller achieved AAA and has been accepted to study sport and exercise science at Loughborough University. Luke Munro achieved four grade As. Isaac Vann has secured a place at St Andrews to study mathematics. Rachel Baker achieved A*A*A and is planning to take gap year.

Principal Simon Frazer said: “While the word ‘unprecedented’ may have become part our common language over the past 18 months, it has been a time which none of us will forget. I am immensely proud of the work our students and staff have completed and the achievements of our students deserve to be celebrated.

“Examination results days always result in mixed emotions for staff and students alike. This year in some ways more than ever. The cohort of students collecting their results today have faced an unprecedented level of challenge.

“As a body of staff we could not be more proud of the way our students have faced adversity, demonstrated an incredible level of resilience and achieved fantastic results in spite of it all.

“Building a community predicated on mutual respect has been more pertinent than ever during this challenging year. Our Year 13 students will leave a lasting impression for future Sixth Form students, demonstrating what is possible when staff and students work together towards a common goal.”

Hard work has paid off Southam College this year, who have achieved the best grades in the school’s history.

Ranjit Samra commented: "Our students and staff have worked exceptionally hard and should be hugely proud of their achievements. I want to congratulate every student for the resilience they have shown in adapting to the challenges of the last 18 months. They have been simply amazing and these results are fully deserved."