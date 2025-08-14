A-Level results day 2025: Full list of results from schools and colleges in and around Northampton, Moulton, Daventry and Towcester

By Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 13:41 BST
Stay with us throughout the day for all the exam results from across West Northamptonshire.

It’s time to find out how our pupils have fared on A-Level results day 2025 after a nervous wait for so many.

We’ll be publishing all the results and pictures as they come in from every school and college in the area. Please click the links below to access each article.

Hard work pays off as Northampton College students secure ‘exceptional’ results

'Incredible A Level outcomes for The Duston School'

Bosworth Independent School celebrates outstanding results

University of Northampton Senior Lecturer in Adult Nursing Anna O’Neill updates A/T Level and BTEC students about what to do if they haven’t got the right grades or want to swap their degree/uni

Guilsborough Academy Sixth Form celebrate excellent set of results

Proud moment for Weston Favell Academy as students excel in A Levels

Kingsthorpe College students achieve outstanding A-Level results Post-16 learners celebrate exceptional achievements with strong performance across all subjects

St Thomas Becket Catholic School celebrates best ever results

Northampton High School GDST proudly celebrates an outstanding set of results

A-Level Results Day 2025: Caroline Chisholm School celebrates outstanding success

Oxbridge and Russell Group places for Northampton Academy's students

Moulton School celebrates excellent results

Kingswood Secondary Academy celebrates A-Level success

Best results in recent years for Campion School Sixth Formers

Northampton School for Boys celebrate excellent results

Elizabeth Woodville School celebrates success

Wootton Park School celebrates outstanding Level 3 results

Malcolm Arnold Academy students delighted with their success this year

Northampton School for Girls celebrates outstanding post-16 success

Sponne School students celebrate exam success

Niah Boyce at Weston Favell Academy

Niah Boyce at Weston Favell Academy Photo: Weston Favell Academy

Josh, Harry, and Arthur celebrate their excellent results with Mr Mill at Guilsborough Academy

Josh, Harry, and Arthur celebrate their excellent results with Mr Mill at Guilsborough Academy Photo: Guilsborough Academy

Deputy Head Girl, Laura, celebrates with Dr Lee at Northampton High School

Deputy Head Girl, Laura, celebrates with Dr Lee at Northampton High School Photo: Northampton High School

