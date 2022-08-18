A-Level results day 2022: Two students off to Oxford as Guilsborough Academy records 100 percent pass rate

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two students from a Northamptonshire school will soon be studying at the University of Oxford following excellent A-Level results.

Guilsborough Academy is celebrating after it recorded a 100 percent pass rate in this year’s exams.

The school says the vast majority of students will be studying at their first choice university, with almost one in five gaining a place at a Russell Group university.

Mr Frazer with Florence (reading English and German at St Catherine’s College Oxford).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Mills director of Sixth Form said: “We are proud of the success our students have achieved during what has been the most challenging times. The resilience they have demonstrated has been exceptional.”

Simon Frazer principal added: “Our students deserve the excellent results they have achieved. Supported by our amazing staff, they have shown real determination and ambition.

“With a 100 percent pass rate for the examinations taken this year, we are looking forward to continuing our tradition of delivering high attainment.”