A-Level results day 2022: Live updates as students across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants collect grades
The wait is over for thousands of students
A-Level results day is upon is and nervous students will finally be able to find out their grades and how they affect their future plans.
Chronicle & Echo reporters and our photographer are out and about capturing reactions of students and we will be bringing you all the latest news from results day from across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire, as it happens.
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 11:17
Best EVER results at Campion
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) offers congratulations, support and advice
Councillor Fiona Baker WNC’s Cabinet member for children, families and education
“Congratulations to all those students who have received A-Level results in West Northamptonshire today.
“This is the first year where learning returned to some form of normality following the pandemic and I know that schools, teachers and students have put in a lot of hard work.
“I am confident that West Northants will see many excellent grades this year and look forward to hearing about all of our local successes.
“Inevitably, there will be students that are disappointed with their grades, and I’d like to reassure them that support is available to help them take their next step, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, employment or training.
“Anyone who did not get the results they wanted but are still passionate about learning should register with the university clearing system.
“However, for some, university is not always the best route and apprenticeships can be an excellent way to enter into the world of work.
“WNC has a wealth of online support from employability advice and job opportunities to mental health support and resources, so please do take advantage.
“I wish all of our students the very best in their future and careers.”
Biochemistry degree on the horizon for Glirstar
Glirstar John De Britto from Northampton International Academy achieved A*s in chemistry and biology and an A in physics. She moved here from India two years and is now pleased with her results as it means she can take up her place at the University of Northampton to study biochemistry.
57 students from Northampton International Academy off to university
Maria Edwards assistant head teacher talking to Chronicle & Echo
We’ve had some excellent from quite a lot of our students, several As, several As. There was a lot of unknowns going into the exams, so the results they have come out with are really pleasing.
We have 60 in our cohort and of them 57 are off to university. The three that didn’t apply for university are doing apprenticeships.
We are immensely proud of them.
All smiles at Northampton High School
89 percent A*s- Cs at Northampton Academy
Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating after recording a strong set of results.
Youngsters are off to study at some of the UK’s top universities including the University of Cambridge.
One student is off to the University of Cambridge
A*s all around for Oliwier
Vocational exam results released at Moulton College
Eloise off to study nursing at Keele
National statistics
Department for Education statistics reveal that 425,830 students will be taking up a place at a UK university, which is a record for an examination year. Across the country, 36 precent of A-Levels recorded at grade A or above.