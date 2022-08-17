“Congratulations to all those students who have received A-Level results in West Northamptonshire today.

“This is the first year where learning returned to some form of normality following the pandemic and I know that schools, teachers and students have put in a lot of hard work.

“I am confident that West Northants will see many excellent grades this year and look forward to hearing about all of our local successes.

“Inevitably, there will be students that are disappointed with their grades, and I’d like to reassure them that support is available to help them take their next step, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, employment or training.

“Anyone who did not get the results they wanted but are still passionate about learning should register with the university clearing system.

“However, for some, university is not always the best route and apprenticeships can be an excellent way to enter into the world of work.

“WNC has a wealth of online support from employability advice and job opportunities to mental health support and resources, so please do take advantage.

“I wish all of our students the very best in their future and careers.”