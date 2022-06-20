40th anniversary celebrations at Weedon school will see return of former headteacher

Celebrations taking place in Weedon will see a former headteacher return to school as a special guest.

Tim Peskett is one of the guests at a fete on July 9 to mark the 40th annivesary of the Friends of Weedon School Association.

It was founded as a charity in 1982 so the whole community could get involved.

The original four members of Friends of Weedon School Association.

Amy Escott said: “My late father John Escott, the headteacher and two other local gentleman founded this charity.

“In 2019 the charity was going to close due to the current members all stepping down and no one else wanting to take it on. My daughter joined Weedon Bec Primary that year and I couldn't let FOWSA close as it was my Dad who started it. My brother's son also attends the school so I made him volunteer to be chair and I am vice chair and my husband is the treasurer – we like to keep it in the family!”

More members have now joined so the charity will continue to run.

“We have asked lots of old teachers and past FOWSA members to join us for the celebratoins,” added Amy.

The fete is on July 9.

"I’m sure it’s going to be a really good day.”

The fete runs from 12pm – 3pm at the school with a variety of attractions for all the family including classic cars, raffle, dancer performances, games, music, stalls and refreshments.