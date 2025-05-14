250 Midlands pupils benefit from pioneering mentoring programme

More than 250 pupils at E-ACT academies across the Midlands including in Daventry have benefited from a pioneering mentoring programme designed to help students in their future careers

Pupils at DSLV Academy in Daventry, as well as two schools in Birmingham, have enjoyed the sessions focused on career readiness and personal development.

The programme includes both 1:1 mentoring sessions, as well as workshops run in small groups to inspire students and help them to think about their future development, both personally and in terms of their career prospects.

The programme is run by Oppidan Education, a global education company which focuses on mentoring young people.

The programme was well received by pupils, with three quarters of students saying they understood themselves and their identity better as a result of the support they received.

Almost 70% of pupils also agreed the programme has improved their communication skills, as well as saying they felt more prepared for the future thanks to their mentoring.

Pupils were chosen for the programme based on who teachers felt would benefit most, with some pupils considering their lives after school seriously for the first time.

One pupil commented: “The mentors were absolutely amazing, they really know how to listen and how to give constructive feedback. It honestly really helps you to understand yourself, your goals and your aspirations”. Another said: ‘The programme was very good and helpful to me and helped me prepare for the future”.

The results of the mentoring programme are then shared with teachers and leaders at the schools so they can continue to support pupils as they look towards their future. The programme itself has already been used at another E-ACT school, The Oldham Academy North.

Sarah Hadlow, Headteacher at DSLV Academy, said: “This programme has been fantastic for our pupils, who are naturally beginning to consider what their life after school will look like.

“Between the 1:1 sessions and the mentoring workshops, many of our pupils have said they are considering new options or viewing their opportunities in a way they simply hadn’t thought of before.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Oppidan Education to expand these mentoring opportunities to as many of our pupils as possible”.

Henry Faber, Co-Founder of Oppidan Education, commented: “We were delighted to have supported more than 400 students across E-ACT through targeted Year 9 mentoring this year.

“We are particularly proud to have grown our mentoring across pioneering E-ACT schools in Birmingham and Daventry this spring.

“Student feedback points to how much students valued the opportunity for 1:1 mentoring and we are pleased that the overwhelming majority of participating students felt that after the programme they better understood their character, strengths and areas to develop.”