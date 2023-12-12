Food and farming a key issue ahead of general election, NFU manifesto shows

The NFU has published its manifesto ahead of the next general election urging all political parties to support policies which back British food and farming.

The manifesto leads with new research which demonstrates how much British food and farming matters to voters in the run up to the general election, with strong appetite for greater government support to boost home-grown food production.

The call is being led by NFU President Minette Batters and been echoed by livestock farmer and NFU regional chair Nick Dowler, who represents farmers across West Northamptonshire and the wider region, after the research showed:

• 84% think food production targets are either as important or more important than environmental targets for farming.

A North Ronaldsay lamb on Nick Dowler's farm

• 82% say it would be a good idea for the government to set targets to increase British food production.

• 66% think that the parties’ plans on farming will be one of the issues that affects who they vote for at the next general election.

• 66% think that a commitment to a long-term plan for food and farming will be an important factor in who they vote for at the next election.

A key task outlined within the manifesto calls on the next government to match the existing target-led ambitions for the environment and climate mitigation with similar ambitions for Britain’s food security, by also setting targets for food production.

Sheep on Nick Dowler's farm

NFU President Minette Batters said: “Food is something that connects us all – we cannot live without it.

“All our research shows that the British people really value our farmers and growers for the work they do day-in, day-out to feed the nation.

“Their support has been vital during the turbulence of the past few years with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis and increasing periods of drought and flooding.

“Daventry shoppers want to be able to go into a supermarket and have the option to buy quality, high-welfare, environmentally-friendly food and we know the availability and affordability of food is high on people’s minds.

“But with food production under increasing pressure – not least from record production costs and the biggest shake up in agricultural policy since 1947 – we need policies in place that support British farming, with all Whitehall departments developing policy through the lens of food production.

“We know that the rural vote will be important in this election, but it’s clear that across the country, people living in towns and cities also want to know how parties plan to boost sustainable, home-grown food production as well as care for the environment and tackle climate change. And our data shows it will influence who they vote for at the ballot box.

“As a country, there are multiple priorities and challenges, and this manifesto shows that food security must be one of them, with our farm businesses supported to invest and grow for the benefit of everyone.

“We must not fall into the trap that we can simply import our food needs from other countries – we’ve seen that approach fail before with empty supermarket shelves and we know there is strong public opinion against importing food from elsewhere produced in ways that would be illegal here.

“That’s why we are asking for targets for British food production, just as the government has rightly legislated for targets on the environment, green energy and climate change. Food has to be given the same status.

Mr Dowler said shoppers in West Northamptonshire valued home-grown, high quality produce and he thanked them for their continued support.

He said: “We know people value what we do, not just to produce food but to also care for the countryside and environment.

“I would call on the next government to do more to support our family farms – all we want is a level playing field and a commitment on domestic production.

“Here in the county, we have some excellent farming businesses who not only produce food but support our landscapes, underpin our economy and promote rural tourism and we are the bedrock of our local communities.

“Food and farming is the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector and our farms are fundamental to ensuring prosperity in the countryside and great quality food remains available for all of us in a turbulent world.

“We need to see clear targets to increase British food production and support our farms into the future.”

Mrs Batters added that alongside producing fantastic food, farmers were ‘the custodians of our iconic countryside and farm businesses are often the beating heart of rural communities’

“We provide jobs for more than 4 million people and contribute billions to the economy,” she added.

“Add that to green, renewable fuel, natural fibre and a vibrant flower-growing sector, British farmers deliver so much for the nation.