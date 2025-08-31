Brave Arthur holding his cut hair at The Barber Shed

Arthur from Daventry has cut his beloved hair for The Little Princess Trust.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur has always had long hair, but on Saturday he made the incredible decision to donate it to The Little Princess Trust – a charity that creates wigs for children who have lost their own hair.

With the support of his family, Arthur's mum booked in at The Barber Shed, Daventry to have his hair cut. Business owner Joanne said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was shocked to get a message from his mum asking me to cut his hair – but it was such a lovely thing to do. Everyone is so proud of him!”

Arthur prepped for cutting.

Every little donation helps this amazing charity continue their wonderful work. If you’d like to support Arthur and The Little Princess Trust, you can donate here:

From Arthur and everyone supporting him – thank you so much!