Young Rugby player cuts years of growth for charity
Arthur has always had long hair, but on Saturday he made the incredible decision to donate it to The Little Princess Trust – a charity that creates wigs for children who have lost their own hair.
With the support of his family, Arthur's mum booked in at The Barber Shed, Daventry to have his hair cut. Business owner Joanne said:
“I was shocked to get a message from his mum asking me to cut his hair – but it was such a lovely thing to do. Everyone is so proud of him!”
Every little donation helps this amazing charity continue their wonderful work. If you’d like to support Arthur and The Little Princess Trust, you can donate here:
From Arthur and everyone supporting him – thank you so much!