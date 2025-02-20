Yelvertoft’s No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC finalist for new Green Growth Awards

The CIC promotes what ingredients are in season in the UK

Local community interest company, No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, founded by farmer and social entrepreneur Milly Fyfe, has made it to the final of the prestigious Green Growth Awards after impressing judges with its approach to driving growth through sustainability.

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, based in Yelvertoft, Northamptonshire, has been selected as a finalist for the first-ever ‘Green Growth Awards’, a new national competition recognising small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards will award two sustainability grants of £5,000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives. The grants will help provide additional funding for businesses to invest further in this area.

Milly Fyfe, who founded No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC in 2023, has made it to the final round of the awards after impressing judges with her commitment to green growth. This includes plans to deliver immersive on-farm educational workshops through The Countryside Kitchen, promoting sustainable food production, reducing food waste, and engaging local communities in responsible and ethical eating habits.

The Countryside Kitchen Classroom will open in July 2025 to offer schools and community groups with educational workshops

On being named as a finalist, Milly Fyfe said: “I am thrilled that No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC has been recognised for our commitment to sustainability and education. Through The Countryside Kitchen classroom, we are helping people reconnect with food, understand where it comes from, and make more sustainable choices that benefit both their health and the environment. Being shortlisted for this award is an incredible opportunity to further our mission and inspire even more positive change.”

“The Green Growth Awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth,” says Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success—whether through cost savings, waste reduction, or deeper customer engagement. Their passion and commitment are making a real impact on their communities and the economy.”

The nation’s 5.5 million small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions, and the Green Growth Awards have been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC founder Milly Fyfe in the on-farm kitchen garden

For more information on No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC and The Countryside Kitchen, visit https://www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com/

“The Green Growth Awards shine a spotlight on the small businesses that are not only driving sustainability but also setting the standard for innovation and growth,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how these businesses are leveraging sustainable practices to achieve real business success and create positive change in their communities. We’re really proud to support this initiative.”

BT is also a member of the Willow Review Steering Board; a new independent review aiming to underline the financial case for sustainability for small businesses, which has been spearheaded by Small Business Britain and is backed by the UK Government.

The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025.