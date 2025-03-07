Wicksteed Park boss to run new Kettering Half Marathon and raise funds for park

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson is donning her running shoes to raise vital funds for the park by completing this weekend’s inaugural Kettering Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly, along with Russell Shanley, a Trustee with The Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which owns the park, have launched a JustGiving page for those who want to support them www.justgiving.com/page/kelly-and-russell-wct

The Kettering Half Marathon starts and ends at Wicksteed Park on Sunday, going through the town centre, out to Boughton House and back through the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organisers Run Through, on behalf of Kettering Town Council, expect the event to start at 9am and finish at around noon.

Kelly Richardson

Wicksteed Park has been a cornerstone of family fun, community events, and natural beauty for over 100 years. As the birthplace of modern play equipment, it holds a unique place in history and in the hearts of generations.

However, it's future as a free to access site is at risk. Wicksteed Park maintains free access to its green spaces at a cost of over £1million per year and it has played a massive contribution to the lives of generations of people from across the country.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which maintains the park, has launched the Love Wicksteed campaign to highlight the need to generate additional income in order for the park to be sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly, the park’s director of finance and governance, said: “The Wicksteed Charitable Trust needs your help to keep the park open, free, and thriving.

“Russell and I are passionate about securing the future of the park, so we're running to raise vital funds and to spread the word.....please support us and the park by giving generously. And wish us luck!”

Wicksteed Park is the oldest theme park on the UK mainland and one of the oldest in the world. It is owned by The Wicksteed Charitable Trust and is run by a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Wicksteed Trading Limited.

The company exists solely to operate the park on a day-to-day basis and any profit it generates is Gift Aided in full to the charity to help it to achieve its charitable objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicksteed Park combines a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of beautiful parkland. As well as its rides and attractions, the park has amazing gardens, walking trails, a nature reserve and its water meadows are a beautiful habitat full of sedges, reeds, wildflowers and numerous species of birds.

The park is also a hub for community events and functions and the Pavilion provides a unique venue for weddings, functions, parties and business events.