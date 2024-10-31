West Northamptonshire’s Lib Dems will hold the Government’s 'feet to the fire' on extra NHS funding

West Northamptonshire’s Liberal Democrats have said they will hold the Government’s “feet to the fire” in response to the Autumn Budget yesterday .

The Liberal Democrats have said the extra funding for the NHS in the Budget must now be delivered for local residents, including through extra GP and dentist appointments as well as more support to cut cancer care wait times.

West Northant’s Lib Dems have also called for urgent cross-party talks on social care, adding that fixing social care will also be crucial to take pressure off local health services and give older people the care they need.

Responding to the Budget, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson Cllr Jonathan Harris said: “Liberal Democrats will hold this Government’s feet to the fire on the promises they’ve made on the NHS, so people here in West Northamptonshire can see a GP or NHS dentist when they need one and where they need one.

“We’re campaigning for urgent, real improvements for our local health services. Now this Government needs to deliver, anything less will be a total disappointment.

“People were fed up with years of broken promises from the Conservatives. This new Government can't now kick the can down the road.

We also need urgent cross party co-operation on social care. Unless we fix adult social care, we will not fix the NHS”