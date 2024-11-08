West Northamptonshire Council respond to petition

After Cllr Alan Knape presented the petition to West Northamptonshire Council in September, a response has now been sent.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan said "I am slightly disappointed with the response but not surprised that they haven't committed to changing their plans. However, this shows the community action is working and we need to continue".

The statement from West Northamptonshire Council reads;

"Thank you, Cllr Knape, for presenting the petition at our last full council meeting. We appreciate the concerns expressed about the potential development of Eastern Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Alan Knape discussing Eastern Way

"Although Daventry has areas of deprivation, it does not currently qualify for existing government funding programs. We are actively exploring various funding options, and one approach includes using all proceeds from the sale of Eastern Way and Ashby Road to finance key elements of the Daventry Masterplan.

"The Council understands the community's opposition to the development of Eastern Way, and members have attended public meetings to hear residents' views first-hand. This opposition will be carefully weighed alongside the needs of the wider Daventry community, and no final decision has been made. Developing the land will help finance the Masterplan’s aims, ensuring that the benefits delivered exceed the land’s monetary value.

"The Daventry Masterplan focuses on meeting local housing needs near the town center [sic], enhancing pedestrian and cycling connections, and upgrading leisure, community, and playground facilities. The plan also includes improvements to lighting, signage, street furniture, and accessibility to boost Daventry’s retail and night time offerings for residents.

"Alongside West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) officers, I have attended meetings with the Town Council, and we remain committed to continuing this engagement to ensure we work collaboratively for the best outcomes for Daventry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along side this petition the local community have started a Facebook Page and also held a gathering on the field which featured in The Gusher last month. There are many people in Daventry who want to keep the field for community benefit and do not believe the funds from selling the land would equal the value to the community.

Daventry previously faced having schemes forced upon the town by the now defunct Daventry District Council, hopefully West Northamptonshire Council will do what they are saying and actually involve local people in any changes to the town.