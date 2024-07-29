Village News: Holy Communion at Catesby
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Church Service
On Sunday, 4th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Catesby at 10am.
All are welcome
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.