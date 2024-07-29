Village News: Holy Communion at Catesby

By Jenifer FellContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:46 BST
Church Service

On Sunday, 4th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Catesby at 10am.

All are welcome

