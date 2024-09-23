Village News: Hellidon

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
What’s going on in the village of Hellidon.

Michaelmas Church Service

This Sunday, 29th September, there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10am in the parish church.

All are welcome.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Refreshments will be served following the service.

Mini Fete

On Sunday, 22nd September, the mini fete, which had to be held in the church because of the weather, attracted many villagers and a few from further afield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A variety of stalls were busy with a steady flow of customers for most of the afternoon, which had begun at 12noon.

The profit for the event, which was in aid of the church, is in the region of £500.

The raffle tickets which were also on sale at the event, are for a Grand Draw which will be held in the church following the Harvest Festival service on 20th October.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.