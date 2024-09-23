Village News: Hellidon
Michaelmas Church Service
This Sunday, 29th September, there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10am in the parish church.
All are welcome.
Refreshments will be served following the service.
Mini Fete
On Sunday, 22nd September, the mini fete, which had to be held in the church because of the weather, attracted many villagers and a few from further afield.
A variety of stalls were busy with a steady flow of customers for most of the afternoon, which had begun at 12noon.
The profit for the event, which was in aid of the church, is in the region of £500.
The raffle tickets which were also on sale at the event, are for a Grand Draw which will be held in the church following the Harvest Festival service on 20th October.
