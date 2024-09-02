Village News: Hellidon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s what’s happening in and around Hellidon.

Church Service

Sunday, 8th September, there will a service at Staverton for all three parishes at 10am.

All are welcome. Refreshments will be served following the service.

The cycling event will take place on Saturday, 7th September and will see a rolling road block.

Men’s Cycling tour of the UK

The cycling event which takes place on Saturday, 7th September, will take a course from the A361 to the Charwelton turn and enter Hellidon's roads along Windmill Hill before rounding the bend in front of the Red Lion and proceeding towards Catesby and Staverton.

For this event there will be a rolling road block, which will affect Hellidon between 12.27pm and 13.12pm.

The cyclists are expected in the village at approximately 12.57pm.

Further information on route and timings can be found on the West Northants Council website.