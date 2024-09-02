Village News: Hellidon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Church Service
Sunday, 8th September, there will a service at Staverton for all three parishes at 10am.
All are welcome. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Men’s Cycling tour of the UK
The cycling event which takes place on Saturday, 7th September, will take a course from the A361 to the Charwelton turn and enter Hellidon's roads along Windmill Hill before rounding the bend in front of the Red Lion and proceeding towards Catesby and Staverton.
For this event there will be a rolling road block, which will affect Hellidon between 12.27pm and 13.12pm.
The cyclists are expected in the village at approximately 12.57pm.
Further information on route and timings can be found on the West Northants Council website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.