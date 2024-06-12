‘Undeniable cuteness’: Take a look at Bark in the Park dog show winners

Bark in the Park Dog Show, a free event for families and their four-legged companions, returned on Sunday, June 2, in Daventry, five weeks after the event was postponed due to “heavy rain.”

With plenty of entertainment for spectators to enjoy, including food and drink, accessories, and gift stalls for both people and dogs, all canines were welcome to come along, even if they were not competing.

The fun dog show, which featured 11 different classes, showcased 170 prized pooches.

The class winners also competed for the sought-after award of "Best in Show," with that prestigious title going to Penny and ‘Reserve Best in Show’ going to Zirna.

Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale attended the event and said: “What an incredibly beautiful day filled with lots of happy faces and wagging tails.

“It was an honour to get to choose the pooch I would most like to take home.”

The much-anticipated canine celebration had dog owners also showing off their four-legged friends in activities such as the Recall Scurry and Have-A-Go agility course.

Harvey, who placed first in the 'over 35 centimetres' height category with 2.62 seconds, and Crumble, who placed first in the 'under 35 centimetres' category with 3.22 seconds, were the quickest dogs in the 'Recall Scurry' race.

Cllr Karen Tweedale said: “I was particularly drawn to one special pup, Mowgli, who captured my heart completely with his sweet eyes and gentle spirit. Though it must be said that every furry contestant in the show tugged at the heartstrings with their undeniable cuteness.”

Here is the full list of dog show winners of each class:

The ‘Best Puppy’ class was won by Penny.

The ‘Most Appealing Eyes’ class was won by Shelby.

The ‘Golden Oldie’ class was won by Monty.

The ‘Best Child Handler’ class was won by Buddy.

The ‘Fabulous Fella’ class was won by Ruger.

The ‘Loveliest Lady’ class was won by Zirna.

The ‘Best Rescue’ class was won by Cookie.

The ‘Waggiest Tail’ class was won by Stanley.

The ‘Daventry Scruffiest Mutt’ class was won by Dewi.

The ‘Best Fancy Dress’ class was won by Mia.

The ‘Dog The Mayor Would like to take Home’ class was won by Mowgli.

1 . Bark in the Park dog show Dogs of all sizes and shapes attended the town's popular event at The Hollow. Photo: DTC Photo Sales

2 . Bark in the Park dog show Harvey pictured. Photo: DTC Photo Sales

3 . Bark in the Park dog show There was plenty of entertainment for spectators to enjoy, including food and drink, accessories, and gift stalls for both people and dogs. Photo: DTC Photo Sales

4 . Bark in the Park dog show The winner and reserve pictured with visitors at the event. Photo: DTC Photo Sales