Get ready for an unforgettable night as System Killa Sounds kick off their very first club night at Rugby town's biggest nightclub, Zinc!

This Friday, 13 December, Zinc will be the backdrop for a night of cutting-edge, underground sounds, featuring the very best of UK Garage, Jungle, Footwork, and more.

This is a celebration of music, community, and dance that promises to bring fresh energy and a welcome breath of fresh air, to the Rugby nightlife scene.

Sets will be from some of the most exciting local, young DJ talent in the Midlands who will be taking over the decks to make this night truly special.

This is your chance to witness these rising stars as they bring their unique style and energy to the dance floor.

Featured Artists:

0wrldd with MC Gamz1stepAnkoEwan LaurieZilphaLukebroomz

Whether you’re a regular on the dance floor or just looking for something new, System Killa Sounds promises to be a night of fresh energy, great music and a welcoming atmosphere.

Tickets available at £8.50 from Resident Advisor, or £10 on final release and on the door.

Search System Killa Sounds online or visit: https://ra.co/events/2035643