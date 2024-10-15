Towcester content creator unveiled as new patron of Wheelchair Alliance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Wilson, speaker, disabled adventurer and content creator from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been unveiled as the new patron of the Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which champions the needs of wheelchair users across England.

Wheelchair adventurer Nick, who became the first person with disabilities to reach the highest accessible point of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) on a newly developed all-terrain powerchair, RockClimber, without any physical support or assistance aides, has signed up for the honorary role to help the Alliance in its mission to make real change in wheelchair provision.

Having spent 14 years in the Army before he was forced to retire due to prolapsed discs in his spine, Nick has forged a new life raising awareness of the impact that accessibility, loneliness and suicide has on people with disabilities. He does this by sharing his own experiences through his various social media channels.

“As a disabled adventurer and creator of accessibility videos, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to navigate the world while living with a disability,” said Nick.

“I see myself as an ambassador for the disabled community who is committed to breaking down barriers and advocating for greater accessibility in all aspects of life. By being a patron of the Wheelchair Alliance, I hope that I will be able to use my own experiences to improve awareness and help generate the vital income needed to cover its core costs.”

Of his appointment, chair and chief operating officer of the Wheelchair Alliance, Nick Goldup, said: “Our job at the Wheelchair Alliance is to lobby for wheelchair users and become their voice.

“Within a very short period of time, our brilliant team of volunteers has driven our growth to represent the voice of 150k wheelchair users, launched a new website and membership model, evidenced the need for change via two independent reports – with the third out shortly, which will focus on how we make the change needed.

“We’ve also created an Innovation group, launched our manifesto for change with the new government, raised awareness through the press and media and come together as one voice of the sector.

“Having Nick as our new patron will be invaluable in helping shape our next steps and ensuring that the voices of wheelchair users are heard.”

Wheelchair users, their families and primary carers can sign up to the Wheelchair Alliance’s free membership programme here.

To follow Nick’s adventures, visit his website at https://www.disabledadventurer.com/ or follow him on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/disabled.adventurer/