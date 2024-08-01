Top tips for Clearing from a university admissions director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prepare for a stress-free A-Level results day with advice from Nottingham Trent University's Associate Director of Admissions and Student Recruitment, Amy Smith.

As A-Level results day approaches, students across the UK will be waiting in anticipation to find out how they performed in their exams – and if they got the university place they hoped for.

But if their results aren’t quite as expected they can use Clearing to secure a place on a University course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearing helps students find a university or college place and covers lots of scenarios — from different grades than expected, including higher than predicted results, to students changing their minds about where, or what, they want to study.

Students at Nottingham Trent University

For those that unexpectedly find themselves entering the Clearing process it can feel daunting, but approached with the right mindset, it isn’t just an exciting process, it’s a potentially life-changing one.

Amy Smith, Associate Director of Admissions and Student Recruitment at Nottingham Trent University, one of the largest universities in the UK, offers her top tips for a smooth Clearing application:

Take time to do some proper research by looking at courses online before making any calls – there is no harm in having a plan ready now

Clearing applications are usually made over the phone — but check university and college websites ahead of results day to find out how to apply. If you are applying online, take your time, make sure you complete all the fields and double check the information is correct before submitting

Before you make any calls, have all the essentials on hand — your results, including GCSEs and any other Level 2 qualifications, courses of interest, and a pen and paper

It must be the student that contacts universities during the Clearing process, so it might help to have someone focused and supportive on hand to help prepare for calls

During the call, speak clearly and listen to what the adviser is saying, note down any important information.

Your offer will be followed up with an email, read it carefully and check all the course details before you accept

“Students come through Clearing for different reasons and, no matter why they’re entering the process, it can be nerve-wracking picking up the phone. Universities will have friendly and helpful advisers on hand so there’s no need to worry. Just do some preparation, take some deep breaths, and take your time.” Amy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Small, who is now part of NTU’s Graduate Development Programme after coming to the university to study Media Production through Clearing, said: “My main advice for Clearing is not to panic. Try and keep a level head, so you can do some effective research and decide what you’ll do next. There will be a place for you somewhere and ending up somewhere unexpected does not mean your university experience has been ruined – it may well have been improved.”

NTU is 1st in the UK for Employability in this year’s Uni Compare rankings. It has been awarded five ‘University of the Year’ titles in six years.

Contact Nottingham Trent University’s Clearing hotline on 0115 848 6000 or visit ntu.ac.uk/clearing