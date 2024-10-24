The top 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin

Community news reporter for Daventry

Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:58 BST
Editors from the acclaimed luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos picked the best local village, town, or city to call home in 2025 using its new ‘Top 300 Best Places to Live’ guide.

Northamptonshire's top 10 best places to live in 2025 have been revealed.

Hero Brown, the Muddy Stilettos founder and editor-in-chief, said: “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house—they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too. Our 2025 ‘Top 300 Best Places To Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

“Combined with up-to-the-minute listings of desirable properties, we think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”

Below are Northamptonshire's top 10 best places to live in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos, including a part of what the publisher has written about each place.

1. Aynho

On the borders of Northants and Oxfordshire, Aynho is just 10 mins from the M40 Junction 10 towards Stratford-upon-Avon and Birmingham to the north or Oxford and London to the south. It’s known as the apricot village for the fruit trees that are commonly grown here and is perfectly pretty, with winding lanes and picturesque limestone cottages surrounded by rolling rural vistas. Photo: Muddy Stilettos

2. Barton Seagrave

Cheek by jowl with Kettering, Barton has kept hold of it’s village identity, while still enjoying the convenience of being in close proximity to shops and amenities and, though properties are plentiful with lots of new development in the area, it really does feel like a little pocket of calm. Photo: Muddy Stilettos

3. Brackley

It’s an elegant market town built from warm, honey coloured stone. There’s a sedate village vibe, but it’s well connected by road and it’s easy to zoom to London and Oxford. Photo: Muddy Stilettos

4. Daventry

This dynamic and well-connected market town has a wealth of new housing but has kept hold of its charming character. It’s also having a bit of a renaissance, with stylish shops springing up in the historic town centre, jostling for place with edgy bars and cosy cafés. Photo: Muddy Stilettos

