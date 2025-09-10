The Countryside Kitchen to host Northamptonshire Social Prescribing group

We’re delighted to share some exciting news – this September, The Countryside Kitchen will be hosting a brand-new programme of Grow, Cook, Eat Discovery Sessions with SPRING Northamptonshire, led by farmer, food writer, and broadcaster Milly Fyfe.

Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and West Northamptonshire Council, these workshops will be free to attend, with transport and lunch included.

What’s it all about?

The sessions will take place at The Countryside Kitchen, a farm-based classroom at Orchard Farm in Yelvertoft – the perfect setting to reconnect with food, farming, and wellbeing.

Over the course of six workshops, Milly will share her knowledge and passion for cooking from scratch, showing participants how simple, healthy meals can be created using seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

But it’s more than just cooking – you’ll also step outside into the fresh air, enjoy a guided tour of the working farm, and maybe even meet a few furry or feathery friends along the way!

After lunch you will take part in some guided mindfulness relaxation with experienced practitioner Claire Hewer-Barnett.

Who can take part?

The opportunity to get up close with farm animals

Three workshops will be dedicated to clients of Spring , running across three separate months.

will be dedicated to clients of , running across three separate months. Three workshops will be open to the wider public, with priority for residents of the Southbrook estate.

Transport & Lunch

To make the sessions accessible for everyone:

Spring sessions will include transport from Brook Street Long Stay Car Park, Daventry (NN11 9YB) at 9:30am.

at 9:30am. Public sessions will include transport from Southbrook Community Centre (NN11 4JS) at 9:30am.

All workshops include a freshly prepared lunch – made by participants during the session – so you’ll leave nourished in body and spirit.

Why join us?

The Grow, Cook, Eat Discovery Sessions offer a unique chance to:

Learn to cook healthy, budget-friendly meals

Reconnect with nature in a mindful, farm-based setting

Enjoy hands-on learning in the heart of the countryside

Share food, friendship, and fun

How to Book

Spring clients : Contact your link worker

: Contact your link worker Hayley: 📞 07776 492679 ✉️ [email protected]

Angela: 📞 07866 420061 ✉️ [email protected]

Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your place early!