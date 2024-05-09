The Arc Cinema secures funds for public defibrillator in Daventry Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Arc Cinema is proud to announce the successful fundraising effort to install a publicly accessible defibrillator in Daventry Town Centre. Working closely with the Our Jay Foundation, cinema manager Wendy and her dedicated team organised a charity screening of ‘Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace’ at the cinema in Mulberry Place. The choice of the movie was particularly poignant as Jamie Rees, in whose memory the foundation was established, was a devoted Star Wars fan, and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the film's release.

With the generous permission from Disney, 100 per cent of the ticket sales from the charity screening were directed towards funding the defibrillator. In addition to the movie screening, The Arc Cinema hosted raffles and silent auctions across the bank holiday weekend to further boost fundraising efforts.

The culmination of this initiative saw the installation of the defibrillator in Daventry Town Centre, with a ceremony attended by the newly elected Mayor of Daventry, Ted Nicholl. Fresh from his recent election win, Mayor Nicholl joined in commemorating the occasion, emphasizing the importance of community-driven initiatives like this one.

Wendy, the cinema manager, expressed her gratitude and pride in the community's response to the fundraiser, stating: "It's truly heart-warming to see our community come together to support such a vital cause. We're honoured to have played a part in ensuring the safety of Daventry residents and visitors."

The Our Jay Foundation, founded in memory of Jamie Rees, aims to increase access to defibrillators in public spaces following Jamie's tragic cardiac arrest in 2022. The foundation has already raised an impressive £250,000 and installed 129 defibrillators across Warwickshire, with plans for further expansion.