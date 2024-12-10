Testing and training facilities revamped at National Lift Tower

A leading Training and Research Centre located in the world’s tallest drainage testing installation, The National Lift Tower, in Northampton, has undergone a major refurbishment in a bid to improve and enhance the state-of-the-art facility.

The Training and Research Centre serves as a hub for innovation in high-rise plumbing systems. It is run by fluid management solutions company, Aliaxis UK, which is utilising its vast experience to maximise the training potential and enhance the learning outcomes for the wider industry.

The site offers a range of capabilities essential for advancing high-rise building solutions, helping to test drainage, waste, and ventilation systems, including gravity drainage and hot and cold solutions. The Aliaxis Training and Research Centre also features the world’s tallest drainage testing installation - a 75m soil stack, which can recreate 40 flushes within the system to test real-life situations.

As part of the revamp, the Training and Research Centre has been upgraded to facilitate hands-on practical training, as well as CPDs on active drainage ventilation delivered by industry experts.

Barry Stubbs, Technical Training Academy Manager for Aliaxis UK, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering best-in-class training and CPDs and felt the Training and Research Centre’s interior needed to reflect that. As a result, the revamped interior now has new decor, furniture, and facilities, providing a dedicated training space and modern meeting rooms.”

With exceptional technical capabilities, the facilities housed within the National Lift Tower attract industry professionals from across the globe, including building regulation inspectors, consultants, designers, international developers, M&E contractors, main contractors, and public health engineers.

Dave Thomas, Head of Technical Support Services for Aliaxis: “These experts visit our centre to conduct research, development, testing, and to receive practical training and upskill their knowledge across various industries, strengthening its role as a central hub for innovation.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors who want to see it for themselves, and have the opportunity to watch high-rise drainage in action with a live demonstration or by joining a CPD session.”

The National Lift Tower in Northampton

Built by the Express Lift Company, the structure, previously called the Express Lift Tower, was used as a lift-testing tower. It was commissioned in 1978 and officially opened in 1982, and has been a Grade II Listed Building since 1997.

For further information about Aliaxis’ Training and Research Centre, please visit aliaxis.co.uk