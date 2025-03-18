Team to take on national 3-Peaks Challenge for Breast Cancer Now

A local man has been selected as part of a team taking on the National 3-Peaks for charity this April.

Lewis Jotham, 27, from Northamptonshire, is part of a colleague and partner suppliers’ team from Everyone Active, the award-winning leisure centre operator which manages Daventry Leisure Centre and Moulton Leisure Centre on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council.

The team will be taking on the iconic challenge for Breast Cancer Now, an Everyone Active charity partner which provides life-changing support to those affected by the UK’s most common cancer. The charity funds critical research and brings hope to thousands of individuals and their families each year.

The challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales as well as travelling between them within 24 hours, will start at 6am on 4 April with the team climbing Ben Nevis, before moving to Scafell Pike and finally Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Lewis photographed on a recent training hike in the Brecon Beacons.

Attempting the National Three 3-Peaks Challenge at this time of year means weather conditions could be difficult, with snow covering the summits. The team’s goal is to raise £5,000 for the charity whilst covering the 23-plus miles of hiking, 10,000 feet of ascent, and travel of more than 450 miles between the peaks.

Lewis, a team leader at Daventry Leisure Centre, says he is a highly competitive person and hopes the challenge will build his fitness levels and mental resilience. As part of his training he has recently completed the Polar Bear Challenge which involves swimming in open water over the winter months, taking trips to nearby Stoney Cove in Leicestershire to accomplish this feat. Water temperatures measured an icy 7C in January!

“There was a bitter wind blowing over the surface of the water, which made it feel really cold,” he said. “I’ve also been using the gym to work on my aerobic endurance. I would have liked to have gotten more night time hiking done, as I think this will be elemental in some of the climbs, but I think we always feel we can have done more in preparing for challenges.

“Cancer affects everyone during a lifetime whether this is personally or a loved one, so raising money for such a great cause is so important,” he added.

You can sponsor the National 3-Peaks Challenge team at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/3peaks-challenge-everyone-active