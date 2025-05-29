Tea for two: Care home makes residents’ dream come true

.

When Activities Coordinator extraordinaire, Martin Tilly-Reed, from Collingtree Park care home in Northampton, set up a Christmas wishing tree for his residents asking them what they wanted to happen in 2025, he got some very varied responses. Two of the residents, Betty and Jean , had always wanted to have afternoon tea at The Savoy, so Martin set about making their wish a reality.

Best friends Betty and Jean have lived at Collingtree Park for a number of years are beloved by staff and their fellow residents alike. When Martin got busy fulfilling their wish, the team at the home all wanted to be there to see the smile on Betty and Jean faces when the big day came.

To pull off his ‘Savoy Style’ afternoon tea, Martin knew he needed professional help so he contacted the team at The Savoy who didn’t disappoint. Not only did they send the most fabulous hamper of Savoy treats, but also they wrote a beautiful letter and included handwritten instructions for the home’s head chef, Tamara, to make exquisite Savoy scones for all the residents to enjoy.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Betty and Jean ,said: “It has been the most fantastic afternoon, we have been treated like royalty.The team pulled out all the stops for us and the hamper from The Savoy was just incredible! We had the most beautiful fine bone china, delicious Savoy black tea, home-made Savoy scones and gorgeous Savoy preserves as well. It was just marvellous, such a day to remember and so lovely to be able to share it with all our friends here and all the staff who really are heaven-sent. They all did us proud, Martin especially.”

Tea for two

Catherine Campbell, Acting General Manager at the home, commented: “Credit where credit is due, the Christmas wishing tree was Martin’s idea and he is busy fulfilling all of our residents’ wishes, this one took a little while to pull off but goodness me was it worth the wait! We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Collingtree House. It was so nice to see how happy all the residents were, especially Betty and Jean and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Collingtree House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 76 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.