Take a look at incredible photos of world famous Red Arrows flying over Northamptonshire

The British Grand Prix took place on Sunday (July 7) and the event included a display from the iconic Red Arrows.

Plane enthusiasts were spoiled with plenty of sightings of the iconic jets as several Hawk T1 aircraft put on a show in the Silverstone area just after 2pm.

Other areas of Northamptonshire witnessed the aircraft passing overhead, including Northampton.

Residents in Woodford Halse, Long Bucky, and Brixworth saw a glimpse of the Red Arrows flying over the villages in the late afternoon.

This year is the team's 59th season, having participated in more than 60 displays at locations at home and overseas, including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the weekend's action as we celebrate the Red Arrows' 60th anniversary this year.

Readers can send in their best weekend-captured photographs at [email protected] to be featured in the gallery.

