Superstar care professional prevents client becoming victim to a scam

Care professional Suzie Ainslow, who prevented her elderly client from becoming a victim to a scam, says it’s all in a day’s work and is urging the community to be more scam-aware, and particularly protect older people from fraudsters.

Suzie arrived at her client’s house as normal on a Thursday morning in time to see her about to input her debit card details into a payment screen on Microsoft. Suzie managed to stop Jean in time and explained it might not be genuine. Suzie tried to delete the screen however it would not allow her to close it down which raised more suspicion. Suzie then turned off the computer with task master and restarted, there was no further prompt for buying Microsoft after the restart.

To help prevent this from happening again, Suzie downloaded an AVG free antivirus and completed a scan on her laptop to make sure there was no further attempts.

Sadly, older people are commonly a target for fraudsters, with a third of over-65s believing they have been targeted in a purchase scam. Supporting older people in their own homes, Home Instead Rugby has seen many clients over the years targeted, receiving phone calls from people claiming to be from their bank, and having people knock on the door claiming to be there to help but having ill intentions.

Care Professional Suzie Ainslow

Partnered with UK Finance, the trade association for the banking sector, Home Instead has developed a scam-prevention initiative, standing them in excellent stead to know the most common scams and identify them.

Sarah Slater, owner of Home Instead Rugby says: “We’re so proud of Suzie and her initiative to keep her client safe. We see how much staying at home means to older people, and that should come hand-in-hand with feeling safe. Our care professionals are the eyes and ears of our clients, and we highlight the importance of acting if anything doesn’t seem right.”