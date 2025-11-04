Stuart Andrew MP wears it pink in support of Breast Cancer Now

Stuart Andrew MP with supporters and staff from Breast Cancer Now in Parliament to celebrate Wear It Pink.

Stuart Andrew MP, for the Daventry constituency, joined Breast Cancer Now in Parliament on Wednesday 29 October for the charity’s flagship fundraising campaign, wear it pink, and to show support for everyone affected by breast cancer.

Now in its 24th year, wear it pink has raised over £43 million since it began in 2001, funding lifesaving research and life-changing support for anyone affected by breast cancer across the UK.

This year’s Westminster event, sponsored by Baroness Delyth Morgan, focused on improving the experiences of people with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer and brought together MPs from across the UK to hear directly from people living with the incurable disease.

Three women living with secondary breast cancer were in attendance to share their personal experience of diagnosis, treatment and support with MPs.

Breast Cancer Now is calling on the UK government to ensure accurate data is collected on people living with secondary breast cancer to enable the NHS to plan how to provide vital services, treatment and care.

Attendees also heard about the charity’s current More Time to Live campaign, which is calling for urgent change to the system for deciding which drugs are made available on the NHS in England to ensure everyone living with secondary breast cancer can access the drugs they need to stay alive.

Stuart Andrew MP, for the Daventry constituency said: “I was pleased to join Breast Cancer Now in Parliament to support Wear It Pink and show my solidarity with everyone affected by breast cancer."

"As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, this event served as an important reminder that we must continue working to improve support for those living with this devastating disease across the UK."

Helen Dickens, chief support officer Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re so grateful to Stuart Andrew MP and to MPs across Parliament for joining us in Westminster to show their support for people affected by breast cancer."

“This year, we’ve been proud to champion our More Time to Live campaign, calling for action to help ensure that life-extending treatments are available for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer. It’s unacceptable that women, are being denied drugs that could give them precious extra time with loved ones."

“We’d also like to thank everyone who took part in wear it pink throughout October. Your incredible support helps fund our lifesaving research and life-changing support services. Together, we will strive towards our bold ambition that, by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and live well.”

Breast Cancer Now is continuing to call on people across the UK to support its fundraising efforts to help improve outcomes for everyone affected by breast cancer.

Inspired by wear it pink? Find out more ways to get involved and fundraise your way at breastcancernow.org/GetFundraising or join its More Time to Live campaign at: https://action.breastcancernow.org/more-time-to-live