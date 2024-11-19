Stuart Andrew MP joins NFU protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, Conservative MP for the Daventry constituency, Stuart Andrew, joined the NFU protest in London to raise noise against the Family Farm Tax proposed by the Labour government.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.

A petition at stopthefarmtax.com has therefore been set up for people to back British farming and oppose the new tax as a consequence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Andrew MP, who joined Tuesday’s protest, said Labour’s political choice to target farmers is a cruel blow to the industry and will affect workers and consumers across the country.

Stuart Andrew MP alongside Conservative Party MPs

“The government's decision to target farmers – despite promising not to do so – has the potential to wreck farmer’s lives and the whole industry,” he said.

“Not only have they underestimated and undervalued the farms affected by this harsh new tax, but the knock-on effects for the whole country could be disastrous.

“It is why I will stand beside our farmers from here in Daventry, some of whom I was glad to meet and those from across the country to show the government they have made not only a bad decision, but the wrong decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will remain committed to helping local farmers fight this harsh new tax which is why I have taken the step to establish a regular Agricultural Forum to create a dedicated space for our agricultural community and ensure I am representing their interests the best I can in Parliament.

“Together we will show the government how poor his judgement is. I would also urge people to sign our petition at stopthefarmtax.com,” he added.