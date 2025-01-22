Stuart Andrew MP joins celebration of Community Enterprises and highlights their role in driving local economic growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP spoke to an audience of community enterprises during an event in Westminster this week, drawing on his experience from his time as Civil Society Minister.

The event provided a unique opportunity for MPs and community leaders to connect with social enterprises that are making a real difference in local communities.

Organised by Access – The Foundation for Social Investment, Better Society Capital, and the Pathway Fund, the event was attended by a significant group of MPs from across the political spectrum and focused on recognising the unique contribution made by community groups, community businesses, co-operatives, social enterprises and charities.

There are more than 100,000 social enterprises in the UK, contributing an estimated £60bn annually to the economy and employing around two million people. The event highlighted how these organisations create jobs and boost the local economy while addressing costly social problems, reducing the burden on public finances.

Stuart Andrew MP speaking to an audience of community enterprises in Westminister.

During the event, Stuart Andrew met with social entrepreneurs, social investors, and community leaders to discuss how parliament can support the social investment sector. He made a speech highlighting key developments, such as the Dormant Assets Scheme and voiced his desire to work constructively with the Government and Civil Society Minister Stephanie Peacock to continue to support the enterprises which need it.

“I was delighted to attend the Community Enterprise Meet and Greet and show my support for the incredible work being done by social enterprises across the country,” said Mr Andrew “These organizations are essential in creating jobs and growth, tackling local challenges and creating positive change. It was inspiring to see how social investment is enabling them to scale their impact and reach more people in need.”

Focus on Social Investment and Community Enterprises

Attendees had the opportunity to discuss how the Government’s policies could continue to support social enterprises and enable them to overcome barriers to growth. Mr Andrew engaged with representatives from community organisations that have been supported through social investment, including youth organisations that are making a real difference in the lives of young people.

“The Dormant Assets Scheme has had a direct and meaningful impact on social enterprises in my constituency and across the UK,” said Mr Andrew. “It was inspiring to hear about the tangible benefits these funds have provided and to discuss how we can continue to strengthen the support available to community-driven initiatives from the Opposition benches.”

Attendees heard from local social entrepreneurs about their experiences of running social enterprises. Many of the social enterprises who attended the event have utilised social investment to help scale - very often because mainstream banks will not consider them.

Many highlighted the need for ensuring organisations can access the finance they need to sustain or grow their impact and the role of specialist finance in the form of social investment, blended finance, enterprise grants, and other non-profit community lenders, particularly in underserved places and communities.