Stuart Andrew MP hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning

Last Friday, Stuart took part in Macmillan's Coffee Morning, held on the last Friday of September each year by hosting his own at his Constituency Office at the Icon Innovation Centre, Daventry.

Conservative MP for the Daventry Constituency, Stuart Andrew said:

“Last Friday was Macmillan Coffee Morning, and I was incredibly proud to have held our own Coffee Morning to raise money for this fantastic charity.

I'm thankful for all the Councillors and Icon Businesses that came along and for the Icon Team that let us use their atrium. We raised a fabulous £311.19 for Macmillan through cakes made by myself and my team.

I think it's important to do what we can to support charities such as these, where Macmillan Cancer Support provides invaluable assistance to individuals and families facing cancer. I have previously worked in the charity sector before my time as a Member of Parliament, so I understand the importance of the work charities deliver to people across this country and beyond. When one in two of us is thought to develop cancer, and all of us either directly or indirectly know someone who has sadly passed or is being treated for this dreadful disease, it's important to do what we can and to come together to fight it and support organisations like Macmillan that give support.

If you're looking for cancer information or support, visit the Macmillan website or call their free helpline at 0808 239 9397. They offer confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. If you are worried about money, work, treatment, or anything else that might concern you, they will gladly listen and support you."