Staverton Park Golf Club tees up generous donation for Daventry Volunteer Centre

Staverton Park Golf Club is delighted to announce that its members have raised a generous donation of £2,716.03 for Daventry Volunteer Centre, the club’s nominated charity for the 2024/25 season.

Throughout the year, members came together to support the cause through a variety of fundraising events including golf competitions, raffles, tombolas, and personal donations. A standout contribution came from the Ladies’ Section’s popular ‘pre-loved’ golf clothing sale rail - which raised a significant portion of the total and supported sustainable practices within the club.

At the cheque presentation, Bev McCreadie, Ladies’ Captain, expressed her thanks:

“It’s always inspiring to see the generosity and spirit of our members, year after year. What makes this donation particularly lovely is knowing it will directly support people within our own local community.”

Left to Right: Bev McCreadie - SPGC Ladies Captain, Carella Davies - CEO Daventry Volunteer Centre (DVC), Caroline Molloy - DVC, Shirley White - SPGC Ladies Vice Captain

About Daventry Volunteer Centre

Daventry Volunteer Centre, a registered charity since 1990 (No: 802879), supports people across the Daventry district - including the town and 76 surrounding villages - by promoting volunteering and delivering community-based support projects. The Centre matches volunteers to meaningful roles, either in its own programmes or among over 350 local groups, with a particular focus on supporting individuals with additional needs such as mental health challenges or learning difficulties.

Carella Davies, CEO of Daventry Volunteer Centre, shared her appreciation for the club’s support:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Staverton Park Golf Club for their generosity. This donation of £2,716.03 will directly support our Community Café, which offers a warm, welcoming space for older residents who are isolated or living alone. It’s not just about the food - it’s about connection, companionship, and community. The Café also provides volunteering opportunities for people of all ages to build skills, gain confidence, and even work toward qualifications. It’s a place where people find purpose, friendships, and a sense of belonging and this donation helps us continue that vital work.”

Staverton Park Golf Club extends its thanks to all who contributed and looks forward to continuing its tradition of giving back to the local community.