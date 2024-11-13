Sixty years of Santa Sleighs

By Robert Leaper
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:38 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:39 GMT
This year marks an incredible 60 years of Santa's visits to Daventry.

The collection of donations provides funds for many charitable causes in Daventry; foodbanks and support for the needy, sports and leisure activities, young people and education, helping the environment and making improvements to some of our local amenities.

The first Santa Sleigh collection was made in 1964, by the Round Table of Daventry. This club continued the activity throughout the following years and the Rotary Club of Daventry and the Rotary Club of Danetre, Daventry (Daventry's second Rotary club) became active partners in the collections.

By 2004 the collection effort was sufficiently complex and challenging that it was taken over by the Rotary Club of Danetre, Daventry. Other organisations have become worthy partners in the collection efforts, representing sports clubs, charitable organisations and local companies who can help their charitable work by helping our collective effort.

Santa visits Daventry every year!

Over the past few years the Santa collections have attracted about £20,000 each year, all of which goes to help local charities and good causes in the Daventry area. Over the time it has been running, the Santa collection in Daventry has amassed around £300,000 - what a great way to help the folk of Daventry at this important time of celebration and generosity.

If you are interested in the work that RCoDD does, or wish to participate, please check the website; https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1813

