Santa cares for Daventry Mind this Christmas

Daventry Mind would like to thank Marc Cummings and Lockdown events for bringing Santa to Daventry this Christmas, raising a whopping £1032.

He lost him at the beginning of the year and in sharing his story, Marc really helped us to let people know that Daventry Mind Centre was open for people over the Christmas period. Fourteen people have contacted us for help that would not otherwise have known we are here for them. We have a 24/7 Northamptonshire Mind call line for anyone over the holidays, as these times can be confronting. We were also open on New Year's Eve so that no one had to be alone. Marc and his crew have then gone on to run mini events in some of our wonderful local pubs and has raised an astonishing £1032.45 in one week and we can't thank him enough. We also want to thank everyone that has generously donated at an expensive time of year.