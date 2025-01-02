Santa cares for Daventry Mind this Christmas
This Christmas, Marc "Brummy" Curtis surprised Daventry Mind Manager, Annie Winsland with an incredible offer. He went onto Facebook to invite Daventry Locals to meet him, as Santa in the wonderful red chair in the High Street. He wanted to raise money for us, in honour of his late brother:https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15vtz1ZRwx/
He lost him at the beginning of the year and in sharing his story, Marc really helped us to let people know that Daventry Mind Centre was open for people over the Christmas period. Fourteen people have contacted us for help that would not otherwise have known we are here for them. We have a 24/7 Northamptonshire Mind call line for anyone over the holidays, as these times can be confronting. We were also open on New Year's Eve so that no one had to be alone. Marc and his crew have then gone on to run mini events in some of our wonderful local pubs and has raised an astonishing £1032.45 in one week and we can't thank him enough. We also want to thank everyone that has generously donated at an expensive time of year.
Money is tight for charities at the moment and we are going to need to make some difficult choices about what we are able to provide in 2025. This local support, led by Marc and his helper, Scott from Lockdown events, has given us all something we really need to start the New Year with, hope.