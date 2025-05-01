Rockfon transforms The Daventry Volunteer Centre with stunning new suspended ceiling installation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rockfon, a leading provider of acoustic ceiling and wall solutions, is proud to announce the completion of a transformative suspended ceiling installation for local charity The Daventry Volunteer Centre.

The project, completed by MyRockfon members Neil and Dean Dallimore of Dallimore Ceilings, has significantly improved the building's acoustics and appearance — creating a welcoming, functional space for the community.

The Daventry Volunteer Centre, a beloved community organisation dedicated to connecting local volunteers with those in need, had been operating from a facility in urgent need of refurbishment. The building’s ceiling was not only visually unappealing but also failed to meet the acoustic demands of a bustling community hub. Conversations were often marred by echo and ambient noise, which hampered the charity’s ability to effectively deliver services.

That’s when Rockfon stepped in.

Rockfon Team, Dallimore Ceilings, The Volunteer Centre Daventry

Recognising an opportunity to give back to the community, Rockfon collaborated with Dallimore Ceilings to provide a comprehensive ceiling upgrade. The result is a modern, acoustically optimised suspended ceiling that enhances the look, feel, and functionality of the space, allowing The Daventry Volunteer Centre to better serve the local population.

A Ceiling That Reflects Community Values

The new ceiling features Rockfon’s high-performance acoustic tiles, which are specifically designed to reduce noise levels and create a more comfortable environment. With their clean, bright finish and superior sound absorption capabilities, the tiles not only elevate the visual appeal of the building but also make it a more effective place for community engagement.

"At Rockfon, we believe in using our expertise to make a positive impact. We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with The Daventry Volunteer Centre on this project. Their dedication to supporting the local community is truly inspiring, and we’re honored to help enhance their space so they can continue their important work. Giving back is part of who we are, and this project is a wonderful example of what happens when businesses and communities come together."

Pictured left to right. Nigel Watkins, Annie Cleaver and Katie Hopkins.

Nigel Watkins

Commercial Director UK & ROI of Rockfon

Transforming Sound and Style

Prior to the installation, The Daventry Volunteer Centre's main community room suffered from poor acoustics and was even starting to sag in some places. Group meetings, training sessions, and everyday conversations were affected by noise reverberation, making communication difficult and sometimes stressful. Now, with the new Rockfon ceiling in place, the difference is night and day.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the results. The new ceiling looks beautiful, but more importantly, it’s completely transformed the way the space sounds. It’s so much easier to hold conversations and run workshops now. Our volunteers and visitors have already commented on how much more welcoming and professional the space feels. It’s going to make a huge difference to the way we serve the community."

Katie Hopkins

Community Coordinator at Volunteer Daventry

Expert Installation from Trusted Partners

The installation was carried out by Dallimore Ceilings, a trusted partner of Rockfon and longtime member of the MyRockfon network. Brothers Neil and Dean Dallimore brought their extensive experience and craftsmanship to the project, ensuring a flawless finish from start to end.

"It was an absolute pleasure to work on this project. We’ve worked with Rockfon products for years, and we know the quality is always top-tier. But this job was special. Knowing that our work is helping an organisation that does so much good in the community — that’s incredibly rewarding."

Neil Dallimore

Dallimore Ceilings

"The building was definitely in need of some TLC. The old ceiling had seen better days. But now, the entire space feels refreshed and revitalised. It’s amazing what a good ceiling can do!"

Dean Dallimore

Dallimore Ceilings

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The Daventry Volunteer Centre plays a crucial role in the local community, connecting hundreds of volunteers each year with local initiatives ranging from elderly support and youth mentorship to food distribution and mental health programs. The new ceiling installation has not only improved the physical environment but also served as a morale booster for staff, volunteers, and community members alike.

“The energy in the room has changed,” said Katie Hopkins. “It’s brighter, more cheerful, and more functional. We’re already seeing the positive effects during our events and daily operations. This upgrade has given us the platform to expand what we do and welcome even more people through our doors.”

As the charity continues to grow its programs and reach, the ceiling upgrade is expected to support greater community engagement, better collaboration among volunteers, and a more comfortable environment for all.

A Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Rockfon’s involvement in the project underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable community development. By donating time, materials, and expertise, Rockfon has demonstrated the powerful role that businesses can play in uplifting local organisations.

“Our goal isn’t just to provide great acoustic solutions,” said Nigel Watkins. “It’s also to build meaningful connections with the communities where we work and live. This project shows that by working together, we can create lasting, positive change."

About Rockfon

Rockfon is a leading provider of acoustic stone wool ceiling and wall solutions, serving commercial, educational, healthcare, and community spaces across the UK and beyond. Known for its focus on innovation, sustainability, and design, Rockfon’s mission is to create spaces that sound as good as they look.

About The Daventry Volunteer Centre

The Daventry Volunteer Centre is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to connecting local volunteers with meaningful opportunities to support the community. They provide a community cafe for the elderly residence of Daventry. From helping the elderly and mentoring youth to supporting local food banks and organising events, The Daventry Volunteer Centre plays an essential role in fostering a more connected and compassionate society.

About Dallimore Ceilings

Dallimore Ceilings is a family-run business specialising in suspended ceiling installation, renowned for its professionalism, precision, and partnership with leading manufacturers like Rockfon. As proud members of the MyRockfon network, Neil and Dean Dallimore bring years of experience and a deep commitment to quality and community.