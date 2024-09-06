'Please help us find Pepsi' - Crick family's plea to find much-loved lost dog
A Crick woman is urgently searching for her lost dog who went missing at the weekend.
Pepsi is an older female Jack Russell cross who belongs to Mairi Chapman.
She was last seen along the canal and fields around the Crick Wharf Marina area.
Mairi said: “We’ve done everything we can to try and find Pepsi, including the use of drones. There have been a couple of sightings, but she’s very timid and just bolts.
“Should you see her, whilst walking or driving, please don’t try to catch her or chase her as she will just run away.”
Pepsi is chipped.
"We really miss her,” added Mairi.
Any possible sightings please call Mairi Chapman on 07766 131951.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.