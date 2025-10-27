Pilz Automation Technology joins The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

Left to right: From Pilz Automation Technology: Richard Tye - Engineering Manager, Steve Farrow -Managing Director, Dave Scott, Technical Support and Product Manager, with Paul Granfield, Head of Employer Partnerships for Engineering at Tresham College and Rachel Roberts, Partnership Manager at The Bedford College Group.

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that Pilz Automation Technology, a global leader in automation and machine safety solutions, has become the latest organisation to join its Employer Partnership Scheme.

Based in Corby, Pilz has a long-standing relationship with Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group, and continues to be an invaluable supporter of its Engineering Department. Over the years, Pilz has supported the college through equipment donations, technical assistance, and subsidised training courses for staff. The company also provides valuable industry experience to students, hosting apprentices and T Level students at its state-of-the-art training facility in Corby.

Pilz Product Manager Dave Scott and his training team have been regular guest speakers at Tresham College for the past two years, inspiring students with insights into the latest developments in Machine Safety Technology. Their involvement has played a key role in bridging the gap between education and industry, giving students real-world perspectives on the evolving field of engineering and automation.

The partnership is set to grow further as Tresham College and Pilz collaborate on an exciting project taking place in February, a pre-WorldSkills competition to be hosted in Corby. The Pilz team will act as judges for the event and will be providing prizes to recognise student excellence.

By joining The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme, Pilz is formalising and strengthening an already successful relationship. As part of the scheme, partner organisations commit to engaging with the Group at least three times throughout the academic year. These engagements can take many forms, such as attending industry advisory boards, delivering talks or industry masterclasses for students, taking part in events, or offering apprenticeships, supported internships, T Level or work placements. Partners may also sponsor a branded classroom, provide opportunities for staff to upskill within the industry, host site tours, or endorse college courses. Through this commitment, Pilz will help ensure that students across the Group’s Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire campuses gain first-hand experience of the latest technologies, industry standards, and professional practices.

For more than 70 years, Pilz has been at the forefront of innovation in industrial automation. From its early beginnings producing glass laboratory equipment to pioneering electronic timers, relays, and programmable control systems, the company has consistently adapted to the changing needs of the market. Today, Pilz continues to shape the future of automation with advanced technologies that support clients in the automation of plants and machinery worldwide. Driven by its vision of “The Spirit of Safety”, Pilz combines passion, technical expertise, and innovation to deliver the safest and most efficient automation solutions possible.

Rachel Roberts, Partnership Manager at The Bedford College Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Pilz Automation Technology to our Employer Partnership Scheme. They’ve already made a huge impact through their continued support of our students and staff, and this partnership will strengthen opportunities for collaboration across the wider Group.”

Paul Granfield, Head of Employer Partnerships for Engineering at Tresham College, added: “Pilz has been an outstanding partner for several years. Their technical knowledge, hands-on support, and commitment to inspiring young engineers are second to none. This partnership will ensure even more of our students benefit from exposure to world-class engineering and automation practices.”

Dave Scott, Product Manager at Pilz Automation Technology, commented: “We’re proud to formalise our relationship with The Bedford College Group. Supporting the next generation of engineers is a key part of what we do at Pilz, and we’re excited to continue working with students and staff to promote innovation, safety, and excellence in automation.”

For more information on The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme, contact the team at [email protected]

To find out more about Pilz Automation Technology, visit https://www.pilz.com/en-GB