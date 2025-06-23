Over 55s Advice and Information Fayre a great success in Daventry

Stuart Andrew MP for the Daventry Constituency was delighted to host a well-attended and impactful Over 55s Advice and Information Fayre on Friday, 6 June at the Southbrook Community Centre, bringing together residents and a wide range of local organisations in support of older members of the community.

The event ran from 10am to 1pm. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with service providers covering topics such as health, housing, leisure, volunteering, and community safety. In addition, many took the opportunity to speak personally with Stuart Andrew MP, who was on hand to hear constituents’ concerns and answer questions throughout the event.

To create a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, the fayre also offered refreshments, allowing visitors to enjoy a chat and a cup of tea while learning more about what’s available in their community.

Representatives from the following organisations were present:

Stuart Andrew MP with representatives from local organisations at the Over-55s Advice and Information Fayre.

Age UK Northamptonshire

Spring Northamptonshire

Reach For Health

Northamptonshire Police Crime Prevention

West Northamptonshire Pickleball

Daventry Leisure Centre

Daventry Volunteer Centre - Happy at Home

Citizens Advice West Northants & Cherwell

Futures Housing Group

DACT (Daventry Area Community Transport)

Daventry & District U3A

Ability Community Bus

Northamptonshire WI

Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry

Amplius Living

Northamptonshire Carers

Daventry Abbey Townswomen’s Guild

Stuart Andrew MP commented: "It was wonderful to welcome so many residents to the event and see them engaging with the fantastic range of services available. Making sure older people in our community have easy access to clear, helpful advice is incredibly important, and today’s turnout shows just how valuable that support is."

He added: "What stood out was the sense of connection. People weren’t just picking up leaflets; they were having real conversations, making new contacts, and feeling part of something. That’s what community is all about."

Age UK Northamptonshire Roger Harris commented: “It was a tremendous turnout, both in providers and the public.

"Personally, I always find these events useful as it is a great opportunity to network with other providers and of course introduce our charity to members of the public.

"I came in with four boxes and took back 1.5, this means a vast amount of literature was taken by the above.

"My hope is that Stuart would like to make this an annual event as this means it will grow and grow.”

The fayre was praised for its welcoming atmosphere, informative displays, and the wide variety of support services available. Feedback from both attendees and stallholders was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing interest in seeing this event become a regular feature in Daventry’s community calendar.