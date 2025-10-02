Orbit Homes hosts ‘Butty and Brew’ wellbeing event for construction colleagues at Daventry development

Local construction workers at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park development in Daventry took time out for a ‘Butty and Brew’ recently as part of an initiative to support their mental health.

In line with Orbit Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting wellbeing in the construction industry, colleagues and contractors from across the region gathered for the affordable housebuilder’s annual ‘Butty and Brew’ event, designed to create a safe space for open conversations around mental health.

The event featured a mental health awareness session delivered by Find Your Mindset and boxing trainer James Montgomery-Williams from Monty’s School of Boxing, which encouraged attendees to share their experiences and talk openly about mental wellbeing.

The event was hosted at Orbit’s new community hub located at Micklewell Park, which provides a space for local events and access to a range of support for customers on issues such as managing finances, health and wellbeing, employability and skills as part of Orbit’s Better Days programme.

Brian Nearney, Chief Development Officer at Orbit, commented: “Construction is a rewarding and varied industry, but it also comes with unique pressures that can take a toll on mental health. Our annual ‘Butty and Brew’ events are designed to create safe, supportive spaces where colleagues and contractors feel comfortable speaking openly about their wellbeing.

“We know that stigma around mental health still exists in the sector, and by continuing to host these events, we hope to encourage more people to start conversations and seek support when they need it. No one should suffer in silence, help is available and we’re committed to making sure our teams know where to find it.”

Shaun Young, an attendee from NME Electrical Services, said: “This event was a great opportunity for us all to open up to each other and learn more about mental health, and the sessions were really interesting and eye-opening. ‘Butty and Brew’ brought us all together to help us understand what we can all do to care for not just our own, but also each other’s wellbeing.”

James Flaherty, Instructor at Find Your Mindset, added: “We were delighted to join Orbit Homes for this year’s ‘Butty and Brew’ event at Micklewell Park and this event was a brilliant way to break down the stigma surrounding seeking support, especially in the construction industry. This was a great opportunity for colleagues to share their own stories and learn some helpful routines to manage their mental health, both at home and the workplace.”

Micklewell Park in Daventry is one of several new developments underway by Orbit Homes in the Midlands, where the new phase of homes will include a range of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom houses and 2-bedroom bungalows available through Shared Ownership and market sale.

For more information about the homes available at Micklewell Park and to register your interest, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/micklewell-park