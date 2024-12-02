Opinion: Stuart Andrew MP leads push to protect local farmers ahead of key parliamentary vote

The future of farmers across the Daventry constituency will be the focus of a major Parliamentary vote this week in an effort to overturn Labour’s cruel Family Farm Tax.

Despite the Government proposals, more than 100,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws.

They will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.

This Wednesday, the Conservatives will force a vote and ask Labour MPs whether they will take the chance to back British farmers.

Stuart Andrew MP alongside local farmers during NFU protest in London.

An Opposition Day Debate will discuss the Family Farm Tax and give all MPs, including Labour MPs, the chance to say no to the Government’s cruel plans.

The Conservative Member of Parliament for the Daventry constituency, Stuart Andrew, is urging everyone to vote against, saying Labour's political choice to target farmers will be a blow to the industry and will affect workers and consumers across the country.

“Despite tens of thousands of farmers descending on Westminster and hundreds of thousands signing a petition against the Family Farm Tax, Labour are intent on continuing this vindictive tax,” he said.

“It was great to meet with some local farmers at the protest. I was sure to reiterate that I will do all I can to support them and the farming community.

“But on Wednesday, all MPs including Labour MPs, have the chance to reject Keir Starmer’s plans and help protect hundreds of thousands of farmers, their families and communities like ours.

“I know people here will be looking towards Labour MPs to see how they vote and I am urging them to reject this tax.

“I am sure people here and across the country will never forgive them if they destroy the farming industry as this tax will ultimately do,” he added