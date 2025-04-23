OPINION: Cat owners in Britain demand government action to protect felines in road traffic accidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enough talk and fancy words now, we want action!

Our aim is to highlight the inequality between cats and dogs in the eyes of the law, specifically when it comes to road traffic accidents. The Road Traffic Act states drivers must stop and report incidents to the police when they have sadly hit a dog when driving. We would like to see similar protections in place for cats, along with the owners of Britain's 12.5 million cats.

You may have seen the numerous Government petitions on this issue over the last few years. It's even been debated 3 times in the last 5 years! Words from officials are always warm and supportive but we say enough talk and fancy words now, we want action! Real action!

It just can't be right that in this day and age drivers can legally hit a cat and leave them scared, alone, in pain, or worse, roadside. And since we successfully brought in the mandatory microchipping of cats through the successful Cats Bill in the last Parliament, there is now no excuse that cats won't be identifiable once reported so owners can either collect cats from local vets and fund for any care needed, or collect their cats remains should the worst sadly happen. Either way, cat owners have had enough of all Governments suggesting it is perfectly alright for drivers to leave their cats to suffer should they hit them on the road, and by not acknowledging it and condemning the lack of laws protecting cats, they are essentially suggesting it is either OK or they don't care about the welfare of cats.

We are simply asking a bit of decency is legislated for. That is all.

In 2019 we successfully worked with the then Shadow Secretary for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Sue Hayman to get it included in the previous Manifesto (see sec 13), and we want Sir Kier to continue work already done in this area so we speak to him and his team direct - the cat owners of the UK want change!