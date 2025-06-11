npower Business Solutions Foundation commits £10 million to support local not-for-profits

Business energy supplier, npower Business Solutions (nBS), has confirmed it is committing an additional £5 million to its community fund, the npower Business Solutions (nBS) Foundation, bringing its total funding to £10 million.

The announcement was made at an event to celebrate the nBS Foundation’s first year, which also saw the launch of a specially-commissioned photography exhibition featuring local charities and community groups from across the Midlands that have received funding from the nBS Foundation.

The nBS Foundation provides grants of up to £100,000 to not-for-profit organisations within a 50 mile radius of the company’s base in Solihull, including Daventry.

It launched in Spring 2024 and has supported 46 projects across the Midlands, ranging from providing funds for new equipment, supporting survivors of domestic abuse and modern slavery, to major sustainability projects such as installing solar panels and grants for electric vehicles.

Anthony Ainsworth, COO at nBS with nBS Foundation funding recipient

Anthony Ainsworth, Chief Operating Officer at npower Business Solutions, said: “The nBS Foundation was set up with a specific aim of supporting the many ambitious not-for-profit organisations, charities and educational institutions across the Midlands. Those organisations which are eager to make long-lasting change, but need the funding to turn their ambitions into reality.

“To say I am proud of the impact the nBS Foundation has had on local communities is an understatement. The photography exhibition showcases some of the essential projects, charities, community groups and educational organisations across the region that give hope to some of the most vulnerable people in the towns and cities across the Midlands, and will now take pride of place at our head office.

“It is also a huge honour to be able to announce our new £5 million funding, which takes the total commitment to £10 million, so we can continue to support projects that are taking vital steps to decarbonise and safeguard our world, support the growth of responsible businesses, promote social innovation, and champion local skills or employment.

“So, the message is - if you know, or are involved with, a suitable organisation who could be eligible for our support, please visit npowerbusinesssolutions.com/foundation to find out more.”

nBS Foundation celebrates first year

Applications to the nBS Foundation and the allocation of funding is managed by Charis Grants, an independent organisation specialising in the distribution of financial and product support to vulnerable individuals and community projects.