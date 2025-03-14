Northamptonshire homebuilder celebrates World Book Day by providing storytelling session to local school

To celebrate World Book Day (Thursday 6th March), luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has provided a storytelling session to a school based near its popular Steeple View Chase development in Irchester.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Farndish Road, Steeple View Chase is a beautiful collection of 75 homes, comprised of three and four-bedroom properties and stylish three-bedroom bungalows.

World Book Day is an annual awareness day aimed at promoting a love of reading and stories, and to support that endeavour Mulberry Homes enlisted the help of a local storyteller to share the joy of stories with students at Irchester Community Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom the Tale Teller delivered an exciting session to 60 pupils from Year 3, who thoroughly enjoyed his creative and engaging presentation, which involved telling several different stories with the help of a suitcase full of props.

Tom The Tale Teller and Ellie Duval with the students

Rebecca Richardson, Senior Management Team/Class 5RR/Class Teacher and English Lead at Irchester Community Primary School, said: “Year 3 loved the terrific tales from Tom the storyteller. Tom's tales were enchanting and the pupils were entranced. It has inspired some of them to try to tell their own stories. It was the perfect end to our World Book week. Thank you to Mulberry Homes for organising it.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We were delighted to provide this storytelling session to the students at Irchester Community Primary School, and its wonderful to hear how much they enjoyed it. World Book Day is an excellent cause, and we are proud to support the mission of spreading a love of reading and stories.”

To find out more about World Book Day, visit https://www.worldbookday.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the homes at Steeple View Chase, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/steeple-view-chase or contact the sales team on 0333 121 1040. The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.