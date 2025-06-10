Northamptonshire Community Foundation Honours Unsung Heroes with 112 Rose of Northamptonshire Awards During Volunteer’s Week

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has proudly led the way in celebrating local volunteering heroes, presenting 112 Rose of Northamptonshire Awards during Volunteer’s Week 2025.

Delivered in partnership with North and West Northamptonshire Councils, and supported by the Lord-Lieutenant’s Office, this initiative honours those who make a lasting difference across the county through their time, energy, and compassion.

Held at two celebratory events at the Corby Cube and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery in North and West Northamptonshire, the awards recognised a diverse and inspiring group of individuals from youth mentors and environmental campaigners to foodbank helpers and community champions many of whom have been supported indirectly through the Foundation’s community grant-making.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said:

Award winners Shell Dillon-Redmile, Lauren Pruden and Laura Holmes Trevino

“As a funder rooted in place, we see daily the life-changing role volunteers play in the success of local projects and grassroots groups. Volunteers are the beating heart of our communities — often unseen but absolutely vital. These awards are our way of shining a light on those who quietly, consistently, and generously give their time and care to others. It is a privilege to celebrate. their impact. Thank you to both our local councils who are our partners and sponsors"

The Rose of Northamptonshire Awards were re-launched in 2023 by the Community Foundation and local councils to spotlight exceptional local residents who go above and beyond to support their local communities. This year saw a record-breaking number of nominations, reflecting the county’s deep appreciation for its volunteer base.

Deputy Lieutenants representing the Lord-Lieutenant were present at both events, lending their support and congratulations. Speaking at the North Northamptonshire celebration, Mandy Young MBE DL said:

“Volunteers are an invaluable resource. They build social capital, develop lifelong skills, and create the connections that underpin healthy, resilient communities.”

Award winner Sarah Hillier

Cllr Alison Eastwood, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, echoed this:

“Volunteers are the salt of our communities – often working quietly behind the scenes, yet making an enormous impact. We are proud to support this celebration of local heroes.”

As did Cllr Helen Campbell, Chair of North Northamptonshire Council:

“Volunteering offers numerous benefits to individuals and society and its value is a two-way process – for the time you give, you get something extremely positive back, it's win, win.”

Award winner Derrick Simpson

Among the award winners was Jonathan Hornett, recognised for his work with the Wellingborough Eco Group, who shared:

“This is for everyone who volunteers their time to make everything we do possible. The positive impacts we achieve are because of them.”

The full list of 2025 award recipients is now available on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website, showcasing the breadth of volunteer contributions from across the county: https://www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/rose-of-northamptonshire-awards

Adam Cherry, for his commitment to fundraising for charities across Corby, especially through his new charitable pizza-based venture, The Good Slice.

Award winners Christine Tarbet and John Stephens

Amanda Robertson, for her tireless fundraising, campaigning and awareness-raising around men’s mental health.

Andrew McMichael, for his leadership of the KHL Community Workshop and for his encouragement and inspiration of his team there.

Andy Sharp, for his dedication to getting more people swimming and for his work to get Northampton Swimming Club recognised as the best in the country for identifying and developing disabled swimmers to perform at the highest level, including the Paralympic Games.

Angela Billing, in recognition of her exceptional service to Blisworth as Clerk of the Parish Council and champion of countless environmental projects to enhance the village’s green spaces.

Ann-Marie Leonard, for her decades of volunteering for several organisations in Corby, bringing residents together and working hard to improve their everyday lives.

Audrey Pearce, for her commitment to the 43rd Northampton Scout Group since the beginning, and for her dedication to the Scouts, Beavers and the Gang Show in Northampton.

Barn Owl, a children’s home dedicated to fundraising to support those living without homes, for the undertaking of several fundraising challenges which resulted in thousands of pounds being raised.

Carol Fitzgerald, for always leading with kindness and for her hugely significant contributions to the protection and improvement of various heritage sites in Higham.

Catherine Underwood, for outstanding contributions to education, music and the community of Towcester, where she has been inspiring young people for more than 27 years.

Charlie Gerrard, for his dedication to Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club, where he works tirelessly to engage young people from across the community, using boxing as a positive outlet to help them build discipline, confidence, and resilience.

Christine Tarbet, for her ongoing support of Towcester Community Larder, where she plays an integral role, which benefits hundreds of local families each week.

Christopher Jones, for his many years of service to Polebrook Parish Council and for his decades of volunteer work in the village, from organising Jubilee celebrations to being the local pub’s Quizmaster.

Cllr John Farrar, often referred to as ‘Mr Irthlingborough’, for his lifetime service as a Town Councillor, Deputy Mayor, Mayor and loyal Town Crier.

Colin Harber, for his dedicated support of his local community through his volunteer work with Brackley Alms Houses, schools, and the swimming club.

Colin Herd, for the dedication and enthusiasm he brings to his volunteer role with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

Cottesbrooke Riding for the Disabled, for enabling up to 20 children, young people and adults to benefit from weekly rides which are organised and led by a team of committed volunteers.

Daventry Community Larder (Southbrook), whose volunteers work tirelessly to help feed families and individuals across South Northamptonshire.

David Packer, for his incredible work with the Happy@Home befriending project, tackling loneliness and isolation amongst older residents.

David Walker, for his support of Holcot Parish Council for more than a decade, as a Councillor and as Chair, ensuring that council meetings are a warm and inviting space for villagers to express their views and be listened to.

Dawn Travill, for the incredible care and support that she provides to some of our county’s most vulnerable and socially isolated residents, through Living Well Occupational Therapy.

Declan Ryan, for going above and beyond to turn his local cricket club into the heart of the community, securing Clubmark accreditation, fundraising for new equipment and growing participation at every level.

Derek Smith, for being a stalwart of Welton Village, for supporting Welton Parish Council for most of his life, and for his tireless dedication to making village activities the best they can be.

Derrick Simpson, for his years of volunteer work with Diwali Lights and for always going the extra mile to support the parade.

Dorothy Dunkley, for her dedication to Syresham, and for playing an instrumental part in countless community initiatives including the creation of a pocket park, new street lighting and building a new village hall.

Dostiyo Asian Women and Girls Organisation, for providing food, warmth and safe spaces to local residents in need, and for ensuring vulenrable residents are safe and well.

Eden Park, for the effort, time and energy that the whole team gives to every tenant as they help them to access the support they need to live independently.

Finedon Community Library, a volunteer-run organisation, for always ensuring that library services are available to local residents and for fostering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone who comes through the door.

Finedon Independent Wesleyan Chapel, for their volunteer-run Thursday Community Lunches which ensures that every visitor receives a fresh, home-cooked meal in a friendly, safe and warm space.

Freddie Harris, who set up the Wellie Wombles with his wife, Georgina, to help the community clear up litter across Wellingborough, for being a force for good in his community.

Gary Chambers, for his commitment to clearing up East Carlton and for his weekday morning litter picking no matter the weather.

Gill Goodship, for her total dedication to volunteering with Northampton Guardians, ensuring the safety of local residents.

Gillian Brothers, for her unwavering support of The Lewis Foundation since the beginning and for her ongoing willingness to contribute to and raise vital funds for the charity.

Graham Martin, for his tireless work towards the upkeep of Hannington Village, from sweeping up leaves and tidying bus stops to cutting back hedges and overseeing the maintenance of the defibrillator.

Graham White, for more than eight years of volunteer service to the Happy @ Home befriending project, and for always going the extra mile for project beneficiaries.

Graham Wise, for his active participation in his local community for more than 50 years, as Chair of the Parish Council and as a volunteer organising countless village events and the Barnwell Youth Club.

Guy Varty, for bringing a breath of fresh air to Kings Cliffe Active, for always being willing to muck in and help with any task, and for his dedication to the success of the charity.

Hayley Charlesworth, for her commitment to raising awareness and supporting families with children with severe disabilities through the founding of Harry’s Pals.

Irene and Joe Loftus, for their selfless devotion to The McCarthy Dixon Foundation where they lead by example and are always on hand to offer kindness, dependability and tireless support.

Jack Savage and Dylan Jake, for their work across the county with Lumina Arts Intelligence, where their passion and creativity creates spaces where people feel seen, heard and truly valued.

Jacob Ashbrook, for being a valuable member of the Daventry Volunteer Centre, providing invaluable companionship as a befriender and giving practical help with transport to and from medical/social engagements.

Jake Oliver, for his commitment to weekly volunteering with Northampton Guardians and for the lifesaving work he carries out for the charity.

Jan Schut, for his belief in boosting his local community and for his dedicated work with Daventry Volunteer Centre, where he always shows unwavering kindness.

Jane Rowley, for her ongoing volunteer work in Geddington, including being founder of the Ignite Youth Group, coordinator of the Volunteer Drive Scheme and running the village art club.

Janet Deboo, for her support of weekly Pan Disability Football sessions no matter the weather, and for her kindness and the friendship she shows towards each one of the team’s 80 members.

Jemma Gambrill, for thinking of others in everything that she does for CLICK Arts Foundation, from fundraising and leading charity singles, to representing the charity at a recent TED Talk.

Jill Spiby, founding Trustee of The Spring Charity, for working tirelessly to ensure that local families get the support and provisions they both need and deserve.

Joanna Paske, for dedicating countless hours to the Mintridge Foundation and for her drive and commitment to supporting good health and wellbeing across Northamptonshire.

Jodie Bright, for her outstanding voluntary work as a community group lead in Ringstead and the vital role she has played in revitalising community spirit.

John Stephens, for his work with Roade Community Larder, serving more than 100 people and families each week with vital food and wellbeing supplies.

Jonathan Hornett, who is a long-time volunteer with Wellingborough ECO Group and who has played an instrumental role in the food bank, repair shop, community allotment and litter picks.

Judy Caine, for her commitment to so many vital initiatives across North Northamptonshire, including fundraising for the NHS, supporting food and toy banks at Christmas, offering advice and support to those in need through Jimmy’s Place and becoming a Trustee for Adrenaline Alley.

Julia Rosser, for her dedication to helping the Hope Centre any way she can, taking part in talks to raise awareness of homelessness, fundraising, running social groups and activities, and supporting the charity’s winter night shelter.

Kate Vincent, for her exceptional work in fostering community and promoting inclusivity through sport through the creation of Pickleball CIC.

Katie Boyce, for providing a community for artists who often work in isolation to meet others and to showcase and sell their work with Northants and Rutland Open Studies.

Katie Steele, for helping to set up Towcester and Roade Community Larders and for her ongoing work with these vital support services, giving free or low-cost food to individuals and families facing financial hardship while also tackling food waste.

Kayleigh Jones, for her commitment and reliability in her work with Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire, and for the significant contributions she has made as a youth support worker.

Khandie Rees, for being a tireless advocate for numerous community initiatives and for the significant impact made through her work with Remember My Baby, and her free photo walks and lessons for older people.

Kings Cliffe Active, for immeasurable good work in the local community, including providing sports and activities for all ages, and hosting community events that bring people together and tackle social isolation and loneliness.

Laura Martin, for more than a decade of commitment to volunteering with Brewin’s Stroke Group, providing vital support to stroke survivors and their families.

Laura Trevino Holmes, for being an integral part of Baby Basics Northampton, for growing the charity’s presence, increasing the volunteer team and ensuring the charity can meet the increasing demand for its services.

Lauren Pruden, in recognition of her outstanding volunteer services to Off the Streets, where she is instrumental in the distribution of bleed control kits across Northamptonshire, and the education of communities about the dangers of knife crime.

Laurie Ridler, for building such a strong sense of community at the Ticker Types, where he runs the support network and creates a space where people feel supported, included and inspired.

Lloyd Baines-Davies, for his support of Teamwork Trust in East Carlton, bringing the local woods up to Green Flag status and always going above and beyond whatever is asked of him.

Louise Willis, founder of Hope for Families, for supporting families in and around Northamptonshire through courses that build parents’ confidence and lasting relationships with their children.

Lynne Houghton, in recognition of her exceptional dedication and selflessness to The Lewis Foundation, supporting gift packing, volunteering in the outlet shop and much more.

Mags Taylor, for continued support and commitment to Northampton Guardians where she volunteers almost every weekend to keep local residents safe.

Major Georgia Hunt, for unwavering dedication to Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland Army Cadet Force, leading training weekends and giving up countless hours to support the cadets.

Malcolm Thompson, for the immeasurable volunteer work he has carried out across the county, and for his dedication to each organisation he supports.

Martin Steers, for developing NLive Radio into a successful and passionately local station, broadcasting entirely locally produced radio with only volunteer presenters.

Maureen Weston, for almost 20 years of service at Volunteer Action, where she is a regular cake baker, volunteer driver and befriender, a weekly office volunteer and head chef for the charity’s annual Christmas meal.

Michael and Daphne Wreford, for their tireless fundraising efforts for various local charities and Help for Heroes, including the massive Christmas lights display they put on each year in the heart of the village.

Michael Brightman, for doing so much to support the village of Rushton, where he has taken on the role of looking after the Rushton Community minibus, ensuring that there is local transport available multiple times each week.

Michael Nwosis, a volunteer social worker for United African Association, where he helps to support many families and create a safe space for help.

Mick and Eileen Bull, for their committed volunteering efforts with The Lewis Foundation for more than six years, which has included encouraging the local Duston community to also get involved.

Molly Evans, for dedicating every morning to serving the elderly community with Daventry Volunteer Centre, creating a warm and welcoming cafe environment where she plays a huge role in tackling social isolating and loneliness.

Naomi Richardson, in recognition of her outstanding volunteer services to Off the Streets, where she is instrumental in the distribution of bleed control kits across Northamptonshire, ensuring that the community is equipped to respond effectively to emergencies arising from knife crime.

Natalie Dyball, for being an invaluable volunteer with The Lewis Foundation since the beginning, ensuring the success of the charity’s mission to bring joy to cancer patients across the Midlands.

Oskar White, for always promoting positivity wherever he goes and for inspiring so many others to follow his lead and get involved in the voluntary sector, where he does an immeasurable amount of good work.

Pam Heap, for years of tremendous service to her local community, including being on committees for the Brownies, Village Hall, The Meadow Group, and the W.E.B group, and making soup for the village coffee shop every week.

Patricia Rutterford, for being a pillar of the Barnwell community, running the local shop and Post Office, fundraising for the Children’s Society, organising lunches and afternoon teas for older people in the village and acting as a Church Warden.

Patrick Sweeney, for dedicating his entire adult life to community service as a lifelong grassroots community organiser, and unwavering community champion in Briar Hill.

Pen Green Children’s Centre, for going above and beyond for the local community, for always putting local children first and for being an advocate for SEND children and their families.

Penny Brannon, for co-founding the Bozeat Environment Care Group and for helping keep Bozeat clean and tidy for 25 years.

Phillip Lyman, for organising and hosting a range of brilliant activities in the Kingsthorpe area to help improve people’s wellbeing and to support families on lower incomes, including a free Santa’s Grotto which more than 1,000 people attended last year.

Ravaun Jones, co-founder of Off the Streets, for his dedication to delivering anti knife crime workshops, placing amnesty bins, training people in bleed control, installing bleed control cabinets and bleed bags, and reducing knife crime in Northamptonshire.

Richard Cade, for demonstrating his commitment to helping others and the environment by always being the first to step up and volunteer in his local community, encouraging young people to use the Pocket Park and leading teams of volunteers on regular litter picks.

Rita Conway, for dedicating more than 25 hours each week to the Towcester Community Larder, to ensure that rescued food is distributed safely and efficiently to the community and that the larder continues to thrive.

Rosann Wood, for being a wonderful member of the Hannington community, an avid supporter of recycling, litter picking and fundraising.

Rupert Reichhold, for being a stalwart of local government for nearly three decades, always representing and fighting for the needs of Oundle residents.

Sam Rumens, for undertaking his role as local councillor with a dedication to meeting the needs of his community, promoting good health, wellbeing and inclusion.

Sarah Hillier, for always championing and pushing for better mental health services for those in need, and for her persistence and vigilance for opportunities to improve local mental health services.

Scott Pileckas, founder of the Towcester Community Fridge, for his unwavering commitment to community service and social justice and for his provision of more than 43,000 meals so far to those in need.

Sharon Matthews, for amazing contributions to the Harpole community as manager of the preschool, Chair of the preschool charity, a youth leader and active supporter of the annual Scarecrow Festival.

Shell Dillon, for her commitment to volunteering with Off the Streets, arranging and delivering educational talks aimed at raising awareness around the dangers of knife crime.

Shelley Knight, for exceptional contributions to grief healing, mental health, SEND support, and community well-being through the founding of the Northampton Death Café and the co-founding of SENDsational Families CIC.

Shirley Lynch, for more than 17 years of support for young people through the Northampton Saints Foundation, helping more than 250 individuals thrive by building their confidence.

Shumi Plastow, founder of Northants SEND Mummas, for her tireless work promoting inclusivity and inclusion for SEND children and their families.

Stan Robertson, for his dedication to charity Project 16:15 and support of those that experience homelessness.

Steve Ellis, for his commitment to Gretton Village as a founding member of the Friends of Gretton Recreation Ground, a volunteer caretaker and Chair of Gretton Cricket Club.

Steve Heighway, a dedicated supporter of The McCarthy Dixon Foundation, for going above and beyond in his fundraising and volunteering for the charity.

Steve Hunt, for the vital counselling support he provides through Family Support Link, offering free, vital and confidential help to vulnerable family members of people addicted to alcohol or drugs.

The Never Alone Project, for bringing families experiencing grief together to create a community based on understanding, care and support, and for ensuring that no-one has to face the challenges of bereavement alone.

The Three Pillars, for their outstanding commitment to supporting Northampton’s most vulnerable residents, and their dedication to their mission to feed those in need.

Timothy Fox, an active member of Gretton Parish Council for more than 20 years, for ensuring that the village continues to benefit from improved and increased facilities and green spaces.

Tish Cumiskey, a Doorstep Buddy for the McCarthy Dixon Foundation, for selflessly dedicating her time to visit local older residents who are unable to attend in-person social activities.

Toby Birch, for more than 30 years of volunteer work running community centres around Northampton, and for setting up Community Spaces Northampton to further support those in need.

Todd Tompkins, for his work running Titan Fitness and Boxingbola, both of which focus on boxing as a way to engage the community in fitness and better wellbeing and to encourage young people to focus on positive sports to divert away from crime and anti-social behaviour.

Tuesday Night Team, a group of dedicated volunteers who provide food to those without homes in Northampton every week without fail.

Valerie Hutchings, for more than a decade of volunteering with Brewin’s Stroke Group, helping newcomers to feel at ease and instilling confidence to ensure that people feel comfortable coming to the group for the first time.

Yvonne Davies, for being an integral and valued part of the Family Support Link team, gently creating a safe space for people impacted by substance misuse and addictions.

Zena Spink, for her commitment to the Space 2 Talk charity, regularly volunteering to provide Nordic Walking and Walk Leader group sessions.