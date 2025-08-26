Northampton ham supplier secures national listing with Aldi

Houghton Hams

Northampton-based ham supplier, Houghton Hams, is celebrating after carving out a national listing with Aldi.

The family-owned business, which is run by Jo and Nigel Wagstaff, alongside their four children, has been supplying deli-style hams to a small selection of Aldi stores since the start of this year.

After a successful six-month trial, the product is now being rolled out across all Aldi stores in England and Wales, with volumes expected to increase from 8,000 to 25,000 packs a week.

Shoppers will be able to purchase packs from next month for a price of £2.59. Alongside its growing partnership with Aldi, Houghton Hams has invested in expanding its factory by adding a new slicing and packing line, as well as a new steam generator which will supply enough hot water for the entire facility.

Nigel Wagstaff, Co-Founder of Houghton Hams, said: “We’re really excited to be expanding our partnership with Aldi and we can’t wait to see our products landing on shelves across the country, for even more shoppers to enjoy. “We’re currently working closely with Aldi on several new products for the Specially Selected range – so make sure to keep an eye out!”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Investing in local British businesses is hugely important to us and we’re proud to be partnering with the team at Houghton Hams to offer our shoppers even more quality deli meat. “Our deli-style ham has been a real hit with our shoppers so far, and we’re sure the wider roll out will be just as well received.”