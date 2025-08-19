Northampton General unveils major plans to improve emergency care experience

Plans to build a major new Emergency Department Entrance and Urgent Treatment Centre at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) have been unveiled this week.

The new facility would create a central hub for all urgent and emergency care services.

Designs unveiled by NGH, show a modern environment where patients needing urgent and emergency care would access the most appropriate place for their care.

The new building would replace the existing Springfield Urgent Treatment Centre, which opened in 2017 and porta cabin entrances to the Emergency Department which have been in place as a temporary measure since 2023. The unit would be built on the Cliftonville Road and would join the existing Emergency Department with the Nye Bevan building.

An artists impression of the new building

Laura Churchward, UHN Chief Executive said: “We’ve known for several years that our urgent and emergency care pathways at NGH have needed longer term improvement. We have an old estate which presents a lot of challenges and bringing our urgent and emergency care facilities under one roof will improve the experience patients have when they need urgent or lifesaving care.

“We are so pleased to be submitting these plans to hopefully move forward with building a new Emergency Department entrance and Urgent Treatment Centre on site. A new facility would be a huge boost for our hospital and would give patients a dedicated, modern facility to be seen in. This also means we could provide a better experience for our patients and their loved ones instead of the current temporary measure”.

To support with the proposed build, there will be some groundworks taking place and internal road changes on site. If works are approved, there may also be temporary changes to where patients are seen on arrival, however the hospital will work to minimise disruption for patients, visitors and staff.

Subject to formal planning approval due to take place soon, the aim is to have the site operational in Summer 2026.

The hospital will provide updates once the outcome is known. The local community can keep up to date on the progress of the project on the hospital website: https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/About/Buildings-and-Service-Improvement/Building-a-Better-UHN.aspx